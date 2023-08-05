Following Justin Gaethje’s impressive victory over Dustin Poirier for the “BMF” title at UFC 291, Conor McGregor wasted no time in taunting “The Highlight” and expressing interest in a potential fight. While McGregor is currently linked to a bout with Michael Chandler after his involvement in “The Ultimate Fighter 31,” he appears open to considering other opponents.

Although Gaethje seemed somewhat indifferent to the idea, former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has publicly urged him to seize the opportunity and face McGregor. Cejudo emphasized the immense financial rewards that could come from such a high-profile fight.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cejudo praised Gaethje’s fighting style and strategic advantages against McGregor. He encouraged Gaethje to prioritize the potential “bag” of millions of dollars over pursuing a UFC title, stating that the belt will always be there for him.

The Stylistic Matchup

Cejudo spoke passionately about Gaethje’s chances in a fight against McGregor, stating, “You got your leg kicks. Conor McGregor won’t be able to handle some of your movements, some of your really rugged, violent style of chopping off and really taking the legs out, on top of you going high-low with your combinations.”

Addressing concerns about McGregor potentially using steroids, Cejudo dismissed their significance, asserting that Gaethje would prevail regardless. He pointed out that McGregor’s extended absence from the octagon and potential weight fluctuations wouldn’t be in his favor, making Gaethje’s chances of stopping him within the first two minutes even more likely.

“The reason why I’m thinking about the bag is because stylistically it’s a great match up for you,” Cejudo emphasized. “At 155 pounds, I can see you stopping Conor McGregor within the first two minutes.” Cejudo’s confidence in Gaethje’s abilities adds further weight to the potential showdown between the two dynamic fighters.