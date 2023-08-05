As anticipation builds for Jake Paul‘s confrontation with Nate Diaz, the boxing world awaits with bated breath to see if “The Problem Child” can extend his impressive 6-1 professional boxing record. Having already defeated former MMA champions Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren, Paul is no stranger to challenging big names in the combat sports world.

Ever since his electrifying knockout win against former NBA player Nate Robinson, Jake Paul has been vocal about pursuing high-profile matchups in the MMA realm. Among his dream opponents, the name that has consistently intrigued him is none other than Conor McGregor, Diaz’s long-time rival, and a global superstar in the fight game.

Paul envisions knocking out Nate Diaz and achieving what Conor McGregor couldn’t. In an interview with MMA Junkie, he expressed, “When I knock out Nate Diaz and do what Conor couldn’t, it only makes sense for him to want that money fight.” Paul’s words indicate that he sees a victory over Diaz as the perfect catalyst to lure McGregor into a blockbuster showdown.

The Potential Showdown with Conor McGregor

Uncertainty looms over Conor McGregor’s fighting future, and Paul openly questions the Irishman’s commitment to the sport. He wonders whether McGregor still holds the same appeal to the fight world. “Who knows if he still has that same appeal? But look, I always said I’d fight him. I’m down. It’s a big, massive event,” Paul stated confidently.

The potential clash between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor is nothing short of a money fight that would undoubtedly captivate the combat sports community. However, as Paul acknowledges, the decision lies in McGregor’s hands, with the UFC holding the final say. McGregor’s involvement in the promotion means that he would need approval from UFC President Dana White.

As Jake Paul remains focused on his forthcoming encounter with Nate Diaz, he recognizes the significance of this bout in determining his next moves. “He obviously has to ask his boss Dana, if he can do that. I’m my own boss. I make my own decisions. I could fight whoever, whenever, wherever. So he’s tied up and even if he wants to do it, Dana might not let him do it.”