Chip Kelly was reportedly lured by a big offer from the Raiders, making him the highest-paid coordinator

Chip Kelly joined the Las Vegas Raiders to help lift the franchise from the bottom, but his return to the NFL didn’t come cheap. The team’s front office went all out financially to convince him to sign on as a coordinator.

According to a report from Albert Breer, during Kelly’s interview with the Raiders, he was informed that the team would receive a significant financial boost from new owners Carol and Mark Davis, allowing them to offer him a lucrative salary.

Kelly’s salary is reportedly around $6 million, making him the highest-paid coordinator in the league. Despite just arriving for his first season in Las Vegas, he now holds the top salary among all NFL coordinators.

This isn’t Kelly’s first stint in the NFL. He first joined the league as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2015 and held a similar position with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. After that, he worked with college programs from 2018 until 2024, when he won the CFP National Championship with Ohio.

Todd Monken Now Behind Kelly

In the latest report on NFL coordinator salaries, Todd Monken and Mike Kafka were the highest-paid in 2024, with salaries of $3 million per season. But now, Kelly stands alone in the top spot, with others like the Bills’ Joe Brady not even earning half of what he will make per year.

The Raiders’ Struggling Offense

Kelly’s job will be challenging and comprehensive, as the Raiders were stuck at the bottom of the rankings last season, averaging just 18.2 points per game. At least they have some young, talented players on the roster like Brock Bowers, Sincere McCormick, and Tre Tucker.