Trending topics:
NFL

Chip Kelly was reportedly lured by a big offer from the Raiders, making him the highest-paid coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders seemingly used an aggressive financial strategy to lure Chip Kelly, making him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL with his reported salary.

By Richard Tovar

Chip Kelly during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes speaking to the media during the media day at the Georgia World Congress Center prior to the 2025 CFP National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
© Getty ImagesChip Kelly during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes speaking to the media during the media day at the Georgia World Congress Center prior to the 2025 CFP National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chip Kelly joined the Las Vegas Raiders to help lift the franchise from the bottom, but his return to the NFL didn’t come cheap. The team’s front office went all out financially to convince him to sign on as a coordinator.

According to a report from Albert Breer, during Kelly’s interview with the Raiders, he was informed that the team would receive a significant financial boost from new owners Carol and Mark Davis, allowing them to offer him a lucrative salary.

Kelly’s salary is reportedly around $6 million, making him the highest-paid coordinator in the league. Despite just arriving for his first season in Las Vegas, he now holds the top salary among all NFL coordinators.

Advertisement

This isn’t Kelly’s first stint in the NFL. He first joined the league as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2015 and held a similar position with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. After that, he worked with college programs from 2018 until 2024, when he won the CFP National Championship with Ohio.

Advertisement

Todd Monken Now Behind Kelly

In the latest report on NFL coordinator salaries, Todd Monken and Mike Kafka were the highest-paid in 2024, with salaries of $3 million per season. But now, Kelly stands alone in the top spot, with others like the Bills’ Joe Brady not even earning half of what he will make per year.

Top 15 NFL quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl rings: The greatest legends

see also

Top 15 NFL quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl rings: The greatest legends

The Raiders’ Struggling Offense

Kelly’s job will be challenging and comprehensive, as the Raiders were stuck at the bottom of the rankings last season, averaging just 18.2 points per game. At least they have some young, talented players on the roster like Brock Bowers, Sincere McCormick, and Tre Tucker.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Nebraska HC Matt Rhule makes something clear about Dylan Raiola ahead of next NCAAF season
College Football

Nebraska HC Matt Rhule makes something clear about Dylan Raiola ahead of next NCAAF season

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Wasl live in the USA: 2024/2025 AFC Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Wasl live in the USA: 2024/2025 AFC Champions League

Jimmy Butler's future remains uncertain as Suns are reportedly with their hands tied
NBA

Jimmy Butler's future remains uncertain as Suns are reportedly with their hands tied

NCAAF News: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day loses key staff member who is returning to the NFL
College Football

NCAAF News: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day loses key staff member who is returning to the NFL

Better Collective Logo