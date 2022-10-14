Devin Haney will defend his lightweight titles against Jorge Kambosos Jr. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr II: Predictions, odds, and how to watch in the US this boxing fight

In the rematch of the lightweight category, multi-champion Devin Haney will face George Kambosos Jr. at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Here you can find all you need to know about this boxing fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Just a few months ago, more specifically on June 5 of this year, the remembered first fight between these two rivals took place, which ended in a victory for the American Devin Haney, who thus retained his WBC lightweight title, at the same time who won the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

Undoubtedly, the fight is revenge against Australian George Kambosos Jr., as Haney will put his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles at stake. In other words, lightweight supremacy is what will be at stake in this fight that no boxing fan should miss.

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr: Fight information

Date: Saturday, October 15

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Live stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr: Storylines and Head-to-Head

What fans can expect from this Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr II is an intense fight with two very technical boxers, who will seek to impose their fight plans. Although both have 50% victories by KO, the truth is that they do not stand out for an intense punch, but rather for their polished technique.

As a professional, multi-champion American Devin Haney is undefeated in 28 fights, with 15 of them won by way of KO. For his part, the Australian George Kambosos has 21 professional fights with 20 victories (10 of them by KO) and one defeat (on June 5 of this year against this same rival).

How to watch or live stream Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr in the US

This fight between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr in the lightweight division that will take place this Saturday, October 15 at 10:30 PM (ET), can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, ESPN+.

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this fight. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Devin Haney is the favorite to take the victory with 1.14 odds, while 6.00 odds will be for the George Kambosos Jr’s victory. A tie would finish in a 21.00 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Devin Haney 1.14 Tie 21.00 George Kambosos Jr. 6.00

*Odds via BetMGM

