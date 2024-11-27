Ryan Garcia issues bold challenge to Jake Paul after controversial Mike Tyson fight

Ryan Garcia, the young and talented boxer, has issued a bold challenge to Jake Paul, expressing his desire to face him in the ring. Garcia’s goal is to put an end to Paul’s boxing career, which gained significant attention after his controversial win over Mike Tyson.

Garcia, who has recently returned to competition after serving a suspension for a doping violation, is eager to make a statement by taking on Jake Paul. The young boxer believes that Paul doesn’t pose a real challenge and that he could easily defeat him in the ring.

“It would be huge,” Garcia said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “I see it everywhere. Everywhere I go, people are asking me to fight Jake Paul. I’ve got to give the people what they want—that’s what I’m used to doing.”

Garcia didn’t hold back in expressing his confidence. “If Jake fights the way he fought Mike, I genuinely believe I would knock him out within four or five rounds,” he boasted. “We said we’d run it one day. He came to my gym a long time ago in Victorville, then he visited me with the Canelo [Álvarez] camp—this is before he started boxing. So, I kind of gave birth to his boxing career, and now I’m here to end it. That’s it.”

Jake Paul punches Mike Tyson during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Garcia’s Take on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Ryan Garcia also shared his thoughts on the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. While acknowledging Tyson’s age and physical struggles, Garcia pointed out that Paul didn’t appear to be fighting at his best.

“Honestly, it was probably what we expected. Mike’s up in age and didn’t have his balance right. It seemed like Jake wasn’t fighting at his full potential, but it was okay. It was what we all expected,” Garcia said.

Is a Fight Between Garcia and Paul Possible?

A potential matchup between Garcia and Paul would certainly be one of the most talked-about bouts in boxing in the near future. Both boxers have large fanbases and the kind of personalities that would make for intense promotion and media coverage.

As of now, Paul has yet to respond publicly to Garcia’s challenge. However, given his history of accepting controversial and high-profile fights, it remains to be seen whether the YouTuber-turned-boxer is interested in facing a seasoned professional like Garcia.