For some time, there has been talk of what could be a third fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. Although at the moment they are just rumors without official confirmation from anybody, GGG put some spice to a possible trilogy. Find out what he said what he meant when he spoke of fraud.

Gennady Golovkin, together with Floyd Mayweather, is one of the best boxers that ever clashed the one who is considered by several specialists as the best pound for pound today, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. The fight between the Mexican and GGG (if it's finally done) promises to be one of the best in 2022.

The first fight occurred on September 2017, which ended in a draw after 12 rounds (118-110 for the Mexican, 115-113 for the Kazakh and 114-114); while the second was a year after on September 2018, where Canelo Alvarez won by majority decision (the cards were 114-114, 115-113 and 115-113).

What Gennady Golovkin said?

GGG said that: "I think I won those two fights and there's no way I'm going to change my mind", and added: "There are people who are happy believing that the opposite happened (his defeat), but I don't care. Yes, the result infuriated me a little, because in those moments it was the biggest fight in the world".

Golovkin understands that he was the winner in both fights and that is why he accuses Canelo of fraud: "Did it sour me a bit? Yes, to see people were able to get away with this fraud, you think 'really? This is how it works?'". And about a third fight he said: "I know Canelo as a fighter, and I have the keys to how to open him up, how to fight against (him)”.

