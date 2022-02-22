The boxing fans are on the verge of receiving a gift they have expected for a long time: the third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. In this regard, the Kazakh has shared the advantage he has over the Mexican superstar that could lead him to the victory.

One of the most thrilling boxing rivalries in the recent era is the one between the current undisputed World Super middleweight Champion Saul Canelo Alvarez and the Middleweight titlist Gennady Golovkin. Their sporting hatred has taken them to star two close fights that left the boxing fans craving for more. With the huge possibility of a trilogy soon to be agreed upon, Golovkin shared the advantage he has that could give him the victory.

For boxing's sake, 2022 must be the year to have the anticipated Canelo vs GGG III. The Kazakh is almost 40 and father time could cynically play in favor of a younger Alvarez, who is currently in his prime. The third chapter of this bloody tale would definitely answer the question that is still in the air: who is the best boxer among them, Canelo or Golovkin?

The Mexican superstar has had many adventures after achieving a draw and a victory over Golovkin: he has conquered 6 World titles in 3 different weight classes since then. For Gennady, the story is not even close to being the same: only 3 fights held, all won, one of them for the 160 pounds IBF belt.

Gennady Golovkin's playbook to finally defeat Canelo Alvarez

After having complained again about the result of the two fights against Canelo, Gennady Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) has proudly said that if there is a fighter able to stop the seemingly undefeatable current Pound for Pound king that is him, as he has a natural advantage: his experience.

“I know Canelo as a fighter... I have the keys to open him up, (I know) how to fight against Canelo. I’m certain that he studied me as well and he also has some things in his arsenal as well", shared GGG on an interview for the Walking the Floor podcast.

Canelo Alvarez has publicly stated that he is still in the negotiation phase of the opponents' selection for his next fight, however, rumors and media reports insist that the front-runners to face the undisputed Super middleweight Champion are Eddie Hearn's boys, Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin. With the trilogy near but still not confirmed, the Kazakh expressed the value of another fight between Alvarez and him.

“We know that after the second fight, he wasn’t willing to offer a rematch. He just basically went up and chased other opportunities. There’s an interest in the fight. It is an attractive opportunity. When this happens isn’t clear. Only time will tell.”, stated Golovkin.