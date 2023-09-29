Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will face against each other in what will be a boxing match in the super middleweight category. Here you can find all you need to know about the fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This is undeniably one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. Two of the best pound-for-pound fighters are set to square off in a bout that promises to be of immense interest. What’s on the line are none other than the WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBF super middleweight titles, all currently held by Canelo Alvarez.

The Mexican champion enters this fight fresh off his victory against John Ryder in May of this year, boasting a record of 59-2-2 (39 KOs). However, he is now faced with one of his most formidable challenges to date in Jermell Charlo. The american, who returns to the ring after over a year, last fought and emerged victorious against Brian Castano. His professional record stands at 35-1-1 (19 KOs).

When will Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight?

The super middleweight fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will take place this Saturday, September 30 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo

This super middleweight fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will be broadcast in the United States on Showtime PPV.