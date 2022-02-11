Daniel Jacob will be returning to boxing this Saturday, February 12, when he faces John “The gorilla” Ryder at the Alexandra Palace, London. Here you can find everything you need to know about this 2022 bout, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it on DAZN.
Daniel Jacobs “The Miracle Men” (nickname he received after overcoming an osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer) will be getting back in the ring after a year and a half absence (his last fight was on November 27, 2020). “I’m super excited to be returning to the ring” said Jacobs “It has always been a dream of mine to fight in London as a professional, and I’m looking forward to fighting in front of a great crowd. I’m putting my best foot forward.”
His rival will be the former WBA interim super-middleweight champion, John “The Gorilla” Ryder, who comes from beating Jozef Jurko by TKO on September 10, 2021. “This is the fight I need to really bring the best out in me” said Ryder, “Jacobs is a great fighter but he has had his time and now it’s my time to shine! My dreams are at stake and destiny awaits. It’s time to get right back to where I need to be.”
Jacobs vs Ryder: Match Information
Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM (ET)
Main event: 5:00 PM ET (approximately)
Location: Alexandra Palace, London, England
Live Stream in the US: DAZN
Jacobs vs Ryder: Time by State in the US
ET: 1:00 PM
CT: 12:00 PM
MT: 11:00 AM
PT: 10:00 AM
Jacobs vs Ryder: Storylines
It will be a very interesting fight as both fighters have a high KO percentage. In the case of Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacob, he holds a record of 40 fights: 37 wins (30 by KO), 3 losses and 0 draws. In the case of John “The gorilla” Ryder, his record in 35 fights has been 30 wins (17 by KO), 5 losses and 0 draws.
How to watch or live stream Jacobs vs Ryder in the US
The return of Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs (after a year and a half of absence) against John “The gorilla” Ryder can be watched broadcast in the United States and for the rest of the world only on DAZN.
Jacobs vs Ryder: Predictions and Odds
Oddsmakers have already revealed their favorite for this fight. According to DraftKings, Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs is the favorite to win this fight with -160 odds, compared to +130 odds for John “The gorilla” Ryder.
|DraftKings
|Daniel Jacobs
|-160
|John Ryder
|+130
*Odds via DraftKings