Daniel Jacobs will return to rings after a year and a half of absence when he faces John “The Gorilla” Ryder in the Alexandra Palace, London, England. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Jacobs vs Ryder: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US for Boxing Fight 2022

Daniel Jacob will be returning to boxing this Saturday, February 12, when he faces John “The gorilla” Ryder at the Alexandra Palace, London. Here you can find everything you need to know about this 2022 bout, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it on DAZN.

Daniel Jacobs “The Miracle Men” (nickname he received after overcoming an osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer) will be getting back in the ring after a year and a half absence (his last fight was on November 27, 2020). “I’m super excited to be returning to the ring” said Jacobs “It has always been a dream of mine to fight in London as a professional, and I’m looking forward to fighting in front of a great crowd. I’m putting my best foot forward.”

His rival will be the former WBA interim super-middleweight champion, John “The Gorilla” Ryder, who comes from beating Jozef Jurko by TKO on September 10, 2021. “This is the fight I need to really bring the best out in me” said Ryder, “Jacobs is a great fighter but he has had his time and now it’s my time to shine! My dreams are at stake and destiny awaits. It’s time to get right back to where I need to be.”

Jacobs vs Ryder: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Main event: 5:00 PM ET (approximately)

Location: Alexandra Palace, London, England

Live Stream in the US: DAZN

Jacobs vs Ryder: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Jacobs vs Ryder: Storylines

It will be a very interesting fight as both fighters have a high KO percentage. In the case of Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacob, he holds a record of 40 fights: 37 wins (30 by KO), 3 losses and 0 draws. In the case of John “The gorilla” Ryder, his record in 35 fights has been 30 wins (17 by KO), 5 losses and 0 draws.

How to watch or live stream Jacobs vs Ryder in the US

The return of Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs (after a year and a half of absence) against John “The gorilla” Ryder can be watched broadcast in the United States and for the rest of the world only on DAZN.

Jacobs vs Ryder: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers have already revealed their favorite for this fight. According to DraftKings, Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs is the favorite to win this fight with -160 odds, compared to +130 odds for John “The gorilla” Ryder.

DraftKings Daniel Jacobs -160 John Ryder +130

*Odds via DraftKings