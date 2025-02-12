Travis Kelce finally broke his silence after processing for several days how the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. This was the legendary tight end’s reflection in the latest episode of New Heights.

“It just wasn’t our day. Couldn’t find a lick of momentum. I’m kicking myself for some of the tiny decisions I made on the field. I wasn’t the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool and collected. I put a lot of that on myself as the guy that’s been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl. It’s a tough pill to swallow. It’s a hard reality.”

The loss in New Orleans is perhaps the most painful for Kelce, along with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, as the dynasty built by the Chiefs fell just one step short of winning the championship three years in a row.

Will Travis Kelce retire after Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce said before the Super Bowl that he hadn’t thought about retirement and even mentioned that his body was in good shape to play three more seasons. However, no one knows if the loss will change his plans. For now, the star only used the podcast to thank his family for their support and apologize to millions of Chiefs fans for his performance.

“I love my teammates. I love my coaches. Chiefs Kingdom, I’m sorry for how it ended. I have a beautiful life. I have loved ones. I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me in everything that I do and they were all there cheering me on and hoping for the best on Sunday. I wish things would have went different. I wish I would have made better decisions early on and helped my guy Pat out and helped my team find that momentum or that confidence. I just have to tip my hat to the Eagles.”

