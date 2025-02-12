Former World No. 1 with more Grand Slams than Federer and Nadal claims that tennis banned her

Margaret Court is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Yet, despite her unmatched achievements, the 82-year-old’s name is often omitted from tennis discussions. “It’s very sad because nowadays much of the media and television, especially in tennis, don’t want to mention my name,” Court said.

With 24 Grand Slam singles titles, Court remains ahead of both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, a record equaled only by Novak Djokovic. But her legacy is clouded by controversy stemming from her outspoken beliefs, which have led to what she describes as a near erasure from the tennis world.

Born into a poor family in rural Australia in the 1940s, Court’s early life was far from easy. Her fortunes changed when she began sneaking onto the courts of the Albury Tennis Center to hit balls with makeshift wooden rackets. Spotted by local coach Wally Rutter, she quickly rose through the ranks.

Court’s powerful and aggressive playing style set her apart. By 18, she had already claimed her first Australian Open title, the start of a remarkable run of seven consecutive championships. Her career, punctuated by breaks for marriage and motherhood, culminated in 24 Grand Slam titles: 11 Australian Opens, five Roland Garros, three Wimbledons, and five U.S. Opens.

Margaret Court stands with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup to be presented to the winner of the women’s final match between Victoria Azarenka and Na Li. (Ryan Pierse-Pool/Getty Images)

“I finished at just over 30 years old. People forget I took two years off and thought I’d never return to tennis,” she told The Telegraph in 2022. “I married, had a baby, and then had one of my best years, winning 24 of 25 tournaments”.

One of her crowning achievements came in 1970 when she completed a calendar Grand Slam, winning all four major titles in a single year. Only Steffi Graf, Rod Laver, Don Budge, and Maureen Connolly have accomplished this feat in the history of professional tennis.

Court controversies and tennis exile

Court’s strong ties to the evangelical Christian movement and her role as a Pentecostal minister have often placed her in the spotlight for reasons unrelated to her tennis career. In 2017, her public remarks about social issues ignited widespread criticism.

Since then, Court claims she has been sidelined by the tennis community, even as Djokovic’s 24th Grand Slam win reignited comparisons to her storied career. “It’s very sad because nowadays much of the media and television, especially in tennis, don’t want to mention my name,” she lamented.

“They only do it when they have to because I still hold many records. In 2020, I was supposed to go to Wimbledon for the 50th anniversary of my calendar Grand Slam, but COVID-19 canceled the event,” she continued. “The honor never came. The French Open didn’t invite me, the U.S. Open didn’t invite me. Rod Laver was honored for his Grand Slam, but not me”.

While her records remain untouched by most, Margaret Court’s legacy serves as a reminder of the complexities of sports and its intersection with personal beliefs. Despite her remarkable achievements, Court feels her place in tennis history has been diminished—a sentiment that continues to spark debate within the sport.