The Kansas City Chiefs were completely outplayed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, and the team is already making changes to bounce back in the 2025 NFL season. The first flurry of moves came on Andy Reid‘s coaching staff.

With months to go before preseason gets underway, Reid and the Chiefs are trying their luck with an under-the-radar coach who they appear to see as a great fit and a promising hire for the future.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports, the Chiefs are adding Jackson State linebackers coach Chris Orr to Reid’s coaching staff. Clarence Hill Jr of alldlls.com adds that Orr’s position in Kansas City will be quality control coach.

Orr shone during his time in college as a linebacker, being a team captain in Wisconsin before living a short tenure in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. He also experienced the UFL but decided to end his playing career prematurely to coach Jackson State’s linebackers.

Needless to say, Orr is excited about this opportunity. “God’s Favor!! #ChiefsKingdom,” he wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account as he prepares to join Reid’s staff to work closely with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Reid, Chiefs reuniting with familiar face after Super Bowl loss

Orr isn’t the only coaching hire reported this week, though. Apart from the Jackson State linebackers coach, Zenitz reports that the Chiefs are bringing back Matt House as a senior defensive assistant coach.

House is reuniting with Reid three years after leaving Kansas City, where he served as linebackers coach from 2019 to 2021. After a stint in college working as defensive coordinator for LSU, House spent the 2024 NFL season as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ LB coach.

Reid, Chiefs lose coach to the Ravens

Reid and the Chiefs are also suffering a coaching departure after the Super Bowl loss, as safeties coach Donald D’Alesio is reportedly packing his bags to become the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive backs coach.

D’Alesio had been part of Reid’s staff since 2021, spending his first season in Kansas City as a defensive assistant. Only a few days after a painful loss to the Eagles on the biggest stage, the Chiefs already know there will be different faces in the building to try and bounce back in the 2025 NFL season.