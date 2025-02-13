Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry admits poor decisions led to loss against Mavericks

Curry acknowledged that mistakes made during the NBA game against Dallas Mavericks played a key role in the defeat. However, it remains unclear whether he was referring to poor decisions by the team or controversial referee calls.

By Emilio Abad

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walks backcourt during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks
© Stacy Revere / GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walks backcourt during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors faced a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks squad seemingly weakened by injuries. However, despite missing key players, the Mavericks managed to secure a hard-fought 111-107 NBA victory. The game was marked by several controversial officiating decisions, adding to the frustration for the Warriors. Stephen Curry, who had a strong individual performance, addressed the team’s struggles in postgame comments.

“Tough start, and then we fought our way back in the first quarter,” Curry said. “At the beginning of the third, we kind of lost our cool. We let bad calls affect our body language. We did fight down the stretch and tried to give ourselves a chance.”

The officiating drew heavy criticism throughout the night. Among the most debated calls was a steal by Brandon Williams on Brandin Podziemski, which appeared to involve an unintentional kick ball violation that went uncalled. Additionally, Kyrie Irving was awarded three free throws on a questionable foul where he seemed to initiate contact rather than attempt a shot. Two separate drives by Curry ended in contact but went without a whistle, while the most controversial moment came in the final possession—a disputed offensive foul called on Jimmy Butler as he collided with Irving in motion.

Advertisement

Despite the loss, Curry delivered another standout performance, finishing with 25 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. Butler contributed 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. However, the night belonged to Irving, who torched Golden State with 42 points and 7 rebounds, leading a depleted Mavericks squad that was without Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington.

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors is defended by Jaden Hardy #1 of the Dallas Mavericks

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors is defended by Jaden Hardy #1 of the Dallas Mavericks

Advertisement

Steve Kerr sounds off on grueling NBA schedule

With Golden State struggling to find consistency, head coach Steve Kerr once again voiced his frustration after another tough loss—this time directing some of his ire at the league’s scheduling.

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving makes something clear about playing against Warriors’ Stephen Curry

see also

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving makes something clear about playing against Warriors’ Stephen Curry

“I just think it took us too long to start playing and really focusing and locking in on executing at both ends,” Kerr said. We messed around with the game for too long and left ourselves vulnerable. And, obviously, they cashed in.”

Advertisement

The Warriors now face the challenge of avoiding back-to-back losses before the All-Star break. Less than 20 hours after their grueling battle in Dallas, they’ll take on the Houston Rockets in a tough turnaround. With Curry logging 37 minutes, Butler playing 35, and Draymond Green contributing 32, fatigue will be a major factor.

Kerr did not confirm whether his veterans would be available for Thursday’s matchup, but he made his frustration with the NBA’s late-night scheduling clear. “It’s a tough back-to-back, and that’s what makes this loss even more frustrating,” Kerr said. “We’re going to get into Houston at 3 a.m. or whatever it is, because the NBA, in its infinite wisdom, makes us play an 8:45 p.m. game.”

Advertisement
emilio abad
Emilio Abad

ALSO READ

Kyrie Irving sets the record straight about Mavs fans’ protests over the Luka Doncic trade
NBA

Kyrie Irving sets the record straight about Mavs fans’ protests over the Luka Doncic trade

Lionel Messi’s coach Mascherano reveals plan to maximize Argentine star’s production at Inter Miami
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s coach Mascherano reveals plan to maximize Argentine star’s production at Inter Miami

Patrik Laine makes honest statement, with dig at Canadiens HC Martin St Louis ahead of Finland debut vs Team USA
NHL

Patrik Laine makes honest statement, with dig at Canadiens HC Martin St Louis ahead of Finland debut vs Team USA

Sabrina Ionescu follows Caitlin Clark in skipping 3-point contest in NBA All-Star weekend
WNBA

Sabrina Ionescu follows Caitlin Clark in skipping 3-point contest in NBA All-Star weekend

Better Collective Logo