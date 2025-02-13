NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry admits poor decisions led to loss against Mavericks

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors faced a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks squad seemingly weakened by injuries. However, despite missing key players, the Mavericks managed to secure a hard-fought 111-107 NBA victory. The game was marked by several controversial officiating decisions, adding to the frustration for the Warriors. Stephen Curry, who had a strong individual performance, addressed the team’s struggles in postgame comments.

“Tough start, and then we fought our way back in the first quarter,” Curry said. “At the beginning of the third, we kind of lost our cool. We let bad calls affect our body language. We did fight down the stretch and tried to give ourselves a chance.”

The officiating drew heavy criticism throughout the night. Among the most debated calls was a steal by Brandon Williams on Brandin Podziemski, which appeared to involve an unintentional kick ball violation that went uncalled. Additionally, Kyrie Irving was awarded three free throws on a questionable foul where he seemed to initiate contact rather than attempt a shot. Two separate drives by Curry ended in contact but went without a whistle, while the most controversial moment came in the final possession—a disputed offensive foul called on Jimmy Butler as he collided with Irving in motion.

Despite the loss, Curry delivered another standout performance, finishing with 25 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. Butler contributed 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. However, the night belonged to Irving, who torched Golden State with 42 points and 7 rebounds, leading a depleted Mavericks squad that was without Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington.

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors is defended by Jaden Hardy #1 of the Dallas Mavericks

Steve Kerr sounds off on grueling NBA schedule

With Golden State struggling to find consistency, head coach Steve Kerr once again voiced his frustration after another tough loss—this time directing some of his ire at the league’s scheduling.

“I just think it took us too long to start playing and really focusing and locking in on executing at both ends,” Kerr said. “We messed around with the game for too long and left ourselves vulnerable. And, obviously, they cashed in.”

The Warriors now face the challenge of avoiding back-to-back losses before the All-Star break. Less than 20 hours after their grueling battle in Dallas, they’ll take on the Houston Rockets in a tough turnaround. With Curry logging 37 minutes, Butler playing 35, and Draymond Green contributing 32, fatigue will be a major factor.

Kerr did not confirm whether his veterans would be available for Thursday’s matchup, but he made his frustration with the NBA’s late-night scheduling clear. “It’s a tough back-to-back, and that’s what makes this loss even more frustrating,” Kerr said. “We’re going to get into Houston at 3 a.m. or whatever it is, because the NBA, in its infinite wisdom, makes us play an 8:45 p.m. game.”

