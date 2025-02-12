The Kansas City Chiefs‘ hopes of becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls were destroyed by the Philadelphia Eagles, who handed Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes one of their worst losses in their careers.

The Chiefs’ offense found itself under duress from the get-go, with the Eagles’ defense giving Mahomes a hard time in New Orleans. One of the players who stole the show was defensive end Josh Sweat, who felt he deserved Super Bowl MVP over teammate Jalen Hurts.

Sweat was a constant threat to Mahomes, especially from his left side, where Joe Thuney was completely outplayed. Speaking to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles linebacker suggested that Reid’s decision to play Thuney at left tackle proved costly for the Chiefs.

“He don’t play tackle. He’s a guard,” Sweat said of Thuney, who was moved from left guard to left tackle by Reid in the final stretch of the 2024 NFL regular season. “That’s all it was. But we don’t underestimate anybody.”

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is sacked by Josh Sweat #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Sweat, Eagles capitalize on Reid’s risky move to protect Mahomes’ blindside

Sweat was able to make multiple pressures on Mahomes, recording 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hits apart from six tackles and two tackles for loss in Super Bowl LIX. And one of his biggest plays of the night came from Thuney’s side.

With the Chiefs trailing 17-0 in the second quarter, Sweat powered through Thuney to get close to Mahomes, who felt forced to throw a pass and got intercepted by Zack Baun. That play set up the Eagles‘ next touchdown to take a 24-0 lead before halftime.

Left tackle, a constant problem for Reid and Mahomes’ Chiefs this season

Usually a left guard, Reid decided to move Thuney to left tackle in Week 15 after failing to find a dependable protection for Mahomes‘ blindside throughout the regular season.

Rookie Kingsley Suamataia entered Week 1 as starter, but a poor debut followed by a terrible outing against the Cincinnati Bengals the next week quickly cost him the job. Second-year tackle Wanya Morris took over for the next weeks, though his performances eventually left much to be desired as well.

Landing veteran tackle D.J. Humphries halfway through the season didn’t work either, as an injury in his Chiefs debut left Reid with the same options he had before. But instead of going back to Suamataia or Morris, the coach decided to move Thuney out of his natural position, playing Mike Caliendo at left guard.

Reid stuck to that combination during the 2025 NFL playoffs as Thuney responded well at the beginning, but his risky decision got exposed by Sweat on the biggest stage.