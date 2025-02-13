Nuggets’ Jamal Murray reveals the reasons behind his career-high 55-point performance vs Blazers

The Denver Nuggets secured a 132-121 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, but the real headline was Jamal Murray‘s historic performance. The Nuggets’ star guard exploded for a career-high 55 points, delivering one of the most electrifying individual displays of the season.

After the game, Murray shared insight into what fueled his dominant night. “It’s just all competitive spirit,” Murray said via ESPN. “I came ready to play. Especially just being used to the playoffs, playing the same team over and over—they know your plays, things get chippy, and you have to see them again. So, I think that kind of factor made me ready to go. I was truly prepared today.”

Murray also credited his teammates for putting him in a position to succeed. “It’s just years of chemistry with those guys,” he continued. “They know me, I know them, and tonight was just them looking out for me. I know I shot the ball well, but I brought the ball up here just because I couldn’t do it without them. That’s why we’re such a good team.”

Jokic’s triple-double complements Murray’s big night

Murray’s record-breaking performance was backed by yet another dominant showing from Nikola Jokić. The reigning MVP recorded a triple-double, finishing with 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. As the Nuggets continue their push for another deep playoff run, the Serbian superstar’s consistency remains a key factor in their championship aspirations.

Michael Malone on Murray’s career night

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke highly of Murray’s mindset heading into the game and the intensity that fueled his historic performance. “He was just ultra-aggressive tonight,” Malone said. “As a coach, watching one of your players have that type of game, I’m just so proud of him and happy for him. He’s been playing at a high level for us, and tonight was his best game ever from a numbers standpoint.”

Malone also took a moment to recognize the continued brilliance of Jokić, emphasizing that fans should appreciate witnessing history unfold. “Please, let’s never take Nikola’s greatness for granted,” Malone added. “We are witnessing history every single night. I don’t take it for granted. He’s incredible, and I really feel fortunate and blessed to have coached him for 10 years now.”

With Murray playing at an elite level and Jokić continuing his MVP-caliber performances, the Nuggets further solidified their status as one of the NBA’s top title contenders.