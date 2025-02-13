Lionel Messi’s coach Mascherano reveals plan to maximize Argentine star’s production at Inter Miami

After more than a month of preseason preparation, Inter Miami are gearing up for their final friendly match before the start of the official 2025 competitions. This Friday, the Herons will face Orlando City before shifting their focus to their debut in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. In this context, coach Javier Mascherano shared details of his plan for Lionel Messi’s performance.

“He’s fine, as always,” Mascherano said about Messi during a recent press conference. “The truth is, I don’t know any other version of Leo that is not superlative. The years go by, and he continues to surprise us with his level and his desire to compete.”

When asked about Lionel’s minutes during the preseason friendlies with Inter Miami, the coach was clear. “Obviously, being in preseason, we tried to take care of him because we came from two months without playing, and we could not take any kind of risk,” he explained.

Mascherano emphasized that this approach to managing game minutes is not limited to Messi but extends to other key players on the team, such as Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez. “We don’t only do it with Leo, but also with the other senior players who are not used to having so much downtime,” he said.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami

The coach also pointed out the calendar differences between Major League Soccer and European leagues as a critical factor when planning the workload. “In 20 years of their careers, it’s the first time they’ve had a two-month break. It would be crazy to make them play everything because there was no need to,” Mascherano stated.

Messi’s adjustment to MLS dynamic

Lionel Messi’s last competitive match for Inter Miami in 2024 was on November 9, in the third game of the opening round of the MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs against Atlanta United. His first official match of 2025 will take place next week in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, meaning Messi will have been out of action for over three months.

This extended break is unusual in Europe’s top leagues, where the winter break typically lasts only a few weeks, with a longer pause between June and August, often interrupted by international competitions. In contrast, MLS features a much longer hiatus, which has required Messi to adjust to a different rhythm.

Mascherano’s long-term plans for Messi

Javier Mascherano outlined that the approach to managing Messi’s workload will change once the season begins. “When the real thing starts, the official thing, that will change,” he said.

He elaborated: “We were interested in them having a certain amount of minutes that were important for them. I think we’re coming into the last preseason game against Orlando in the best way.”

What’s next for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami will conclude their preseason with a final friendly match against Orlando City this Friday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The team will then have just four days off before facing Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup opening round. The following weekend, they will make their MLS debut by hosting New York City FC at Chase Stadium.