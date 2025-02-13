The Pittsburgh Steelers must make a very important decision in their quest to win the Super Bowl. In the coming weeks, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan will have to choose the quarterback of the future.

At the moment, rumors are still swirling over Pittsburgh. In recent weeks, several names have been mentioned as possibilities to arrive in free agency. Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold, and even Kirk Cousins as a long shot.

We can’t forget that the Steelers have Russell Wilson or Justin Fields on hand if they believe either of them holds the answer. However, a completely unexpected name has emerged for a potential blockbuster trade.

Who are the Steelers looking at for QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers reached out to the Jacksonville Jaguars to inquire if a blockbuster trade for Trevor Lawrence was possible, according to a shocking report by Ryan Burr. The information suggests that Mike Tomlin would be willing to offer the first and second-round picks in the 2025 Draft.

“Steelers have made inquiries to the Jaguars about a trade for QB Trevor Lawrence. This directly from the horses mouth in the Jags organization. WOW! Steelers would deal this years #1 & #2, but with draft in Pittsburgh next year, I would be very surprised if next years #1 is even on the table.”

“Steelers inquiring about Lawrence speaks volumes to Steelers unwillingness to just run it back with Wilson or Fields. I don’t believe Jags having any interest in dealing their guy. Good on Omar for asking, highly doubt Steelers starting QB in 25 was on roster in 24.”