There is significant anticipation surrounding what the Golden State Warriors can achieve with Jimmy Butler on the court. Playing alongside Stephen Curry, Butler has already shown flashes of chemistry, demonstrating they can be a decisive duo for the team. However, in the Warriors’ recent game against the Dallas Mavericks, Butler expressed frustration with his own performance.

After nearly two months away from NBA action due to a suspension with the Miami Heat, Butler’s return has been a mixed bag. In his first two games, he put up solid numbers and took care of the ball. However, against the Mavericks, turnovers became an issue, impacting his overall performance.

Following the loss to Dallas, Butler addressed the media about his struggles. When asked about his turnovers, he acknowledged that his ball security, or lack thereof, played a key role in the Warriors’ defeat.

“I hate turnovers. I don’t turn the ball over. (Protecting the ball) is what I’m supposed to be doing. That’s tough. I got to be better. Damn sure late game, at that,” Butler said, offering an honest self-assessment, something many fans saw as a positive sign.

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center.

Butler reflects on his third game with the Warriors

Fans are excited to see Butler and Curry sharing the court, but developing the chemistry needed for a deep playoff run will take time. Butler is still adjusting after recently joining the team. Speaking on his early experiences, he shared his thoughts on how he’s feeling with the Warriors so far.

“I felt much better than yesterday. I felt better, thank God. Finally got it under control when I got back. I’m with him, man,” Butler said, reflecting on his performance as he works his way back after an extended absence from NBA action.

Butler also acknowledged the challenge of integrating into Golden State’s system, which emphasizes ball movement and finding the open man. “I think my awareness is a lot better. But that comes with more reps, especially with these guys who are always looking not just for me but for the open guy, too. So you have to be ready to attack or shoot at any time,” Butler remarked about his transition to the Warriors.

Butler’s early impact in Golden State

Despite being a new addition, Butler has already made an impression in Golden State. While he hasn’t yet matched the numbers he put up with the Miami Heat, fans are encouraged by his performance. With the NBA All-Star break approaching, he sees it as an opportunity to fine-tune his game and elevate his production.

Through his first three games with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 19.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per contest. His two-way impact has helped Golden State secure wins in two of those games, solidifying his role as a key contributor on both ends of the floor.