Jake Paul challenges Canelo Alvarez ahead of his fight against Mike Tyson

As Jake Paul prepares for his upcoming fight against Mike Tyson on November 15th, he’s made it clear that his ambitions in boxing go far beyond this bout. In the lead-up to his highly anticipated clash with “Iron Mike,” Paul hasn’t missed the opportunity to call out Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez for a future fight.

On talks with TMZ Sports‘ Michael Babcock, The Problem Child discussed how his chances of facing Canelo increase with every fight: “Everything I’ve said has come true and why Canelo, you know, should be awake at night it’s because I’m coming for him. The fight is going to happen and I will win and shock the whole entire world.”

Paul is confident in his path, especially since many of his past predictions have materialized. “And, this is me currently speaking it into existence. Currently, people will sit there and listen to that and be like, ‘Oh, he’s crazy,’ Paul said. “But, I was crazy when I said I’d be doing the biggest fights when I would beat Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, all of these things. So you’re crazy until you’re not,” he added.

Jake Paul is aware of the small window he has in his boxing career and is determined to make the most of it, starting with his fight against Tyson. Paul first called out Canelo earlier this year, following his first-round KO victory over Ryan Bourland in March.

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez punches Edgar Berlanga during the second round of a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo, when asked in September how long it would take him to beat Paul, gave a blunt response: “his whole life.” While the Mexican star acknowledged Paul’s work ethic and commitment to the sport, he has yet to formally accept Paul’s challenge. Whether Paul calls out Canelo again after November 15th remains to be seen.

Paul’s prediction on Tyson’s approach to the fight

Paul remains confident in his chances of defeating Tyson but is fully aware that any mistake could be costly against the former heavyweight champion. During the interview, Paul shared a glimpse into Tyson’s mindset leading up to the fight:

“He’s insanely powerful and I know he’s taking it seriously. There was an article being written and they wanted to interview him for it, about me, and he said ‘No, I’m in war mode, I’m not doing these stupid interviews.’ He’s in k— mode, he wants to take my head off, and go down as the legend who stopped this run of mine“

What if Mike Tyson walks out?

One of the major concerns around the fight is Tyson’s health and whether he’ll be able to compete. The bout was initially scheduled for July but had to be postponed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up. However, Paul isn’t worried about another delay.

“It’s Mike Tyson or nothing,” Paul said, “but first and foremost, he’s healthy and feeling amazing and doing great in camp. Just being weeks away, I don’t see anything going wrong,” Jake admitted.