In just a few weeks, Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson in Dallas, and now the YouTuber has issued a direct threat to the legendary boxer after knocking out his most recent sparring partner.

It’s only a matter of time before we see Mike Tyson back in the ring. Ahead of his anticipated bout with Jake Paul, the YouTuber issued a direct threat to Tyson after knocking out one of his sparring partners.

The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is drawing nearer. The legendary boxer, now 58, will return to the sport in his first contest in four years against the influencer.

Jake Paul initially challenged Tyson in July, but the fight, scheduled for July, was postponed due to Tyson’s health issues. However, it appears he’ll be ready for the rescheduled bout in November, and fans are eager to see him in action once again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jake Paul knocks out sparring partner, then warns Mike Tyson

Boxing fans are excited to see Mike Tyson’s return. Although he officially retired in 2005, he’s had a few exhibition matches since then. This time, he’ll step into the ring for a professional fight.

Jake Paul, who has transitioned from YouTuber to aspiring professional boxer, challenged Tyson to a pro bout. Depending on Tyson’s condition, the fight might be downgraded to an exhibition, but for now, it remains a professional-level contest.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul sends a clear message to Mike Tyson in anticipation of a walkout

Both fighters are preparing intensely. Jake Paul, 31 years younger than Tyson, is favored to win, and the match is set to take place at AT&T Stadium. Paul is confident in his ability to defeat the boxing icon.

Advertisement

Recently, Jake Paul shared a video showing him knocking out his sparring partner during training. After the knockout, Paul directed a threat at Tyson, saying, “Don’t charge at me, Tyson,” while staring into the camera. He also mentioned Tyson in the caption, advising him to take notes from the video.

Advertisement

How much will Mike Tyson make for fighting Jake Paul?

The upcoming bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is expected to generate over $300 million. However, reports suggest that Tyson will earn significantly less than Paul.

see also Mike Tyson predicts the round he could knock out Jake Paul

It’s estimated that Mike Tyson will make around $20 million for this fight. Jake Paul even sweetened the deal, saying that if Tyson lasts more than four rounds, he’ll add an extra $5 million to Tyson’s earnings.

Advertisement

Advertisement