Mike Tyson predicts the round he could knock out Jake Paul

Mike Tyson thinks that if Jake Paul comes at him a certain way, he could end the fight early.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to meet on November 15th; the bout will be streamed worldwide on Netflix. The 58-year-old, once known as “the baddest man alive,” has no inclination to bring shame to his storied career.

Mike Tyson became the former undisputed heavyweight champion, securing all three major belts—WBC, WBA, and IBF—during his prime. Additionally, Tyson is a former two-time heavyweight champion, having reclaimed his titles after losing them, showcasing his resilience and skill in the ring. Notably, he earned the distinction of being the youngest heavyweight champion in history, capturing the title at just 20 years old, a feat that solidified his reputation as a formidable force and a cultural icon in the world of boxing.

Jake Paul is a YouTuber turned boxer who discovered his niche in selling his fights as sideshows, facing off against dubious opponents. For Paul, Tyson is his first credible fight, despite the age difference. In a press conference leading up to their fight, “Iron Mike” thinks that if Jake Paul does not “run” from him, he could knock him out early in the bout.

Mike Tyson Thinks He Can Knock Jake Paul Out in the 1st Round

In the press conference, Tyson stated, “If I don’t have to catch him, you can expect a knockout in the first round,” adding, “But I might have to catch him because I anticipate that this guy will run from me.” Tyson also took time to announce his collaboration with LF*GO!

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul attend Fanatics Fest Press Conference at Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Tyson confessed, “When I was fighting professionally, I was too stressed. I never had the chance to relax or enjoy my championships because everything was coming at me. There were lawsuits and divorces. I never enjoyed myself as a human being. This is a moment when I can enjoy myself as a human being. Now I have better life skills than when I was fighting.”

Tyson also told reporters he is happy to be returning to the ring and is anticipating a huge crowd to watch him at AT&T Stadium.