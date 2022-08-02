After the unexpected cancellation of the fight against Hasim Rahman Jr., Jake Paul is searching a new contestant. Now, the Cleveland born is trying to convince Canelo Alvarez to fight him and the former actor says that he will be able to beat the Mexican.

Jake Paul wants Canelo Alvarez to be his next match in his boxing career

After the match against Hasim Rahman Jr. was cancelled, Jake Paul talked in a press conference about his next step. The former YouTuber now wants to fight Canelo Alvarez and he is confident that he could defeat the Mexican.

"Canelo and I is one of the biggest fights to be made in boxing, and I know I could beat him. People laugh at that, but Dmitry Bivol showed he is very beatable and I have a style, range, speed and power similar to Bivol", said Jake Paul.

Also, in case that Canelo Alvarez is unavailable, Jake Paul said that Myke Tyson, Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz are also three solid options to fight with him before the year ends.