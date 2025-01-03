Jake Paul names the fighter who hit him harder: Tommy Fury or Mike Tyson?

Jake Paul, the social media sensation turned professional boxer, has faced an eclectic mix of opponents throughout his combat sports journey. From former UFC champions like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley to boxing legend Mike Tyson and Tommy Fury, Paul has embraced a whirlwind of challenges in his burgeoning career.

However, his path hasn’t been without setbacks. After a series of victories against MMA fighters, Paul encountered his first professional loss against Tommy Fury. This defeat exposed the gap in experience between Paul and a dedicated professional boxer, underscoring the challenges of transitioning into the sport at a high level.

Facing Mike Tyson, a titan of boxing, was a unique moment in Paul’s career. While Tyson, at 58 years old, displayed glimpses of his legendary power, the fight ultimately fell short of expectations, with Tyson visibly slowing down as the rounds progressed.

Fury vs Tyson: Who Made the Strongest Impact on Paul?

In a post-fight press conference, as reported by SecondsOut.com, Paul offered a revealing perspective on his experiences: “Tommy Fury [hit harder]. It’s the shots you don’t see coming that really hurt. If you see a punch coming, you can brace yourself. But when you get hit unexpectedly, that’s when it really stings. Tommy was more unpredictable in that regard. With Mike Tyson, I could see his punches coming,” Paul explained.

Mike Tyson looks on prior to the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Acknowledging Tyson’s iconic strength, Paul added: “Tyson was strong, but he didn’t land anything clean. Honestly, I didn’t feel the full force of Mike Tyson’s power, which is good, obviously, because you don’t want to.”

The Fury Rematch Looms

Paul’s loss to Fury has fueled his determination for a rematch—a bout that would undoubtedly generate significant anticipation in the boxing world. However, the road to their second encounter has been complicated. Fury recently withdrew from a scheduled fight with former UFC fighter Darren Till due to concerns over potential head kicks, casting uncertainty over his immediate plans.

Despite these obstacles, the rivalry between Paul and Fury remains a captivating storyline. A rematch between the two fighters would be a major event, further cementing their roles as prominent figures in contemporary boxing.