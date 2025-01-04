The Detroit Lions are at a critical moment in the NFL season. At the close of Sunday’s slate, they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field, and a victory would secure them the top spot in the NFC. Unfortunately for them, Dan Campbell knows he will be without two players who won’t be available for the staff.

In a moment where it’s crucial to have a roster at its physical best, the Lions will face this pivotal game against Minnesota with the confirmed absence of a key offensive player and another important one on defense. Additionally, three of Jared Goff‘s teammates remain listed as questionable.

David Montgomery, one of the best RBs on Campbell’s roster, is still dealing with a knee injury and will be unavailable once again for his team. Additionally, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will also be sidelined due to an illness, leaving him out of reach for the coaching staff.

The injury report was confirmed through the Lions’ official X account @Lions. In addition to Montgomery and Moseley, there are other players whose status for Week 18 of the NFL is still uncertain.

David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions jogs across the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on December 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

The biggest concern for the team is LB Alex Anzalone, who is dealing with an issue in his forearm. On offense, WR Kalif Raymond is still bothered by a foot injury, while RB Craig Reynolds was unable to finish practice due to a back issue. All of them remain listed as questionable.

A short week of preparation

The Lions secured an important victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Monday Night Football. As a result, Dan Campbell‘s team had less time to recover compared to their next opponent, and here’s what the coach had to say about it.

“(It) pushed everything by – call it a day and a half,” Campbell said to the press. “You lose the day obviously. But, the west coast, trying to recover a little bit from that, just to have – you get a little bit of sleep to where you can get your brain going, get a little creativity back. So, that’s all, and then it’s really just on the front end of it, man, is that first – call it 24 hours, is really pushing hard there. And, we did that.”

“You don’t entirely know early in the week where everything’s at, where you’re at, where they’re at, how they’re going to play, how you want to play, what you’re going to need to do, what you think they’re going to do,” he also added. “And as the week goes, you begin to, I think it comes into focus.”

