Where to watch Marbella vs Atletico Madrid live in the USA: 2024/2025 Copa del Rey

Marbella face Atletico Madrid in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 32. Fans in the United States can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both television and streaming platforms.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid
Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid

By Leonardo Herrera

Marbella and Atletico Madrid will face each other in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 32, promising an exciting matchup as both teams look to gain crucial points. Fans in the USA can find complete viewing options, including channel listings and streaming guides, to catch all the action live.

After closing 2024 with an impressive streak of seven straight victories, capped by a 2-1 triumph over Barcelona, Atletico Madrid are determined to carry that momentum into 2025 as they aim to compete fiercely on all fronts.

Their next challenge comes in the Copa del Rey, where they face Marbella, a third-division side currently 12th in Group 2 of the Primera Federacion. While the matchup appears favorable on paper, Aleti must remain cautious, as their underdog opponents will be eager to deliver a shock against one of Spain’s top clubs.

When will the Marbella vs Atletico Madrid match be played?

Marbella take on Atletico Madrid in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 32 this Saturday, January 4, with kickoff set for 3:30 PM (ET).

Marbella vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Marbella vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Copa del Rey clash between Marbella and Atletico Madrid live in the USA on ESPN+.

