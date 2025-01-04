The potential clash betweenCanelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford has captured the imagination of boxing fans worldwide. Crawford, fresh off his dominant victory over Errol Spence Jr., has openly expressed his desire to face the Mexican super middleweight champion.

Crawford, widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, would be taking on a monumental challenge by moving up two weight classes to face Canelo. However, the road to this historic bout will be anything but easy.

Demetrius Andrade, a former super middleweight world champion, weighed in on this highly anticipated matchup. “I love Crawford. He’s a good friend. We reach out to each other. We’ve been traveling the world through the amateur program. He saw me beat people up, I saw him beat people up. I think the stories could go on, but when it comes to weight, empowerment, that s—t is real,” Andrade said during an interview with Fight Hub TV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Monumental Challenge for Crawford

Andrade, who himself was once linked to a fight with Canelo, acknowledged Terence Crawford’s immense talent and skill. However, he believes Canelo holds a significant advantage due to his size and experience at higher weight classes.

WBO champion Terence Crawford poses with referee Celestino Ruiz after defeating Shawn Porter in a welterweight title fight at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Crawford retained his title with a 10th-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“Canelo is a big bad wolf and he can run the whole night. I think Crawford has the skills, but when it comes to Saul getting shots and blocking his power shots, Canelo knows how to move, too. He has agility. Not like a robot. I mean, it’s gonna be tough,” Andrade explained.

Advertisement

“I don’t think Crawford can beat Canelo. But I still think he can give him a good fight. And I’ll be sitting there fuming for Canelo all day,” Andrade added.

Advertisement

A Fight for the Ages

The potential matchup between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford promises to be one of the most thrilling showdowns in recent boxing history. Both fighters are undisputed champions in their respective divisions, showcasing contrasting styles and magnetic personalities that have captivated fans worldwide.

If this fight comes to fruition, it could become a defining moment in the careers of both boxers and a spectacle that solidifies their legacies in the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement