Jake Paul delivers direct response to Tommy Fury's rematch offer following Mike Tyson bout

British boxer Tommy Fury has reignited his rivalry with Jake Paul by challenging him to a rematch following his controversial fight against Mike Tyson. This challenge comes after a series of events that have kept boxing fans on the edge of their seats.

Fury was originally scheduled to face Darren Till, but the fight was canceled due to an alleged threat from Till to perform a kick to the head during the bout. However, this version of events has been questioned by DAZN, the streaming platform that was set to broadcast the fight, as the event is still listed on its schedule.

In light of this situation, Fury decided to seize the moment and challenge his former rival, Jake Paul. The Brit, who defeated Paul in their first encounter, is eager to consolidate his victory and prove his superiority in the ring.

Fury addressed the issue in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, December 10: “Right, so I’ve just woken up and seen Logan Paul talking on his podcast again about how I don’t want to fight Jake and that I’m running scared. I saw Jake tweet the other day about how he offered me X, Y, and Z to fight on Netflix.”

Jake Paul looks on as Tommy Fury taunts them during the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

What Was Fury’s Challenge to Paul?

Tomy Fury was clear and confident in his response, stating that he is not afraid to face Paul again. “I just wanted to come on here and say that no one’s running from that fight. I beat you once already, I handed you your first loss. The minute you stepped up and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square,” he said.

“I can give you a second loss; that’s not a problem. But let’s talk some serious numbers down the phone. If you want to get in touch, you know where I am. It’s as easy as that. I can come back after a year and beat the pair of you [Jake and his brother Logan].” Fury added.

What Was Jake Paul’s Response to Fury’s Challenge?

Paul’s response only intensified the already heated rivalry. Both boxers continue to make bold statements on social media, and fans are now eagerly anticipating what could be a rematch even more intense than their first encounter.

In his tweet, Paul didn’t hold back: “What an absolute (expletive). Buddy, you just pulled out of a fight for the third time. You have ZERO credibility. I offered you $8 million and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly […] and still can’t call a shot without your dad. [Get the (expletive) out of here].”

Will There Be a Rematch Between Fury and Paul?

The possibility of a rematch between Fury and Paul has sparked significant excitement among boxing fans. With both fighters having much at stake, a victory in this bout could elevate their careers to new heights. However, whether the negotiations between their teams will succeed remains uncertain, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the chance to witness the next chapter in this thrilling rivalry.