Jake Paul sends a clear message to Mike Tyson in anticipation of a walkout

Jake Paul prepares for a possible Mike Tyson walkout and warns what would happen in such a scenario.

Jake Paul looks on during their cruiserweight fight against Mike Perry at Amalie Arena on July 20, 2024 in Tampa, Florida
Jake Paul looks on during their cruiserweight fight against Mike Perry at Amalie Arena on July 20, 2024 in Tampa, Florida

By Ignacio Cairola

Jake Paul is looking forward to his fight against Mike Tyson on next November 15, knowing that it is one of the most anticipated fights in the boxing world. However, the YouTuber also knows that his challenger is 58 years old and that he must be prepared for a possible retirement.

The fight had to be postponed from its original July 20 date when Tyson had health problems on a flight between Miami and Los Angeles, so it would not be unreasonable to think that more problems could arise due to the longevity of the former heavyweight champion of the world.

“It’s Mike Tyson or nothing,” was Paul’s strong message about the possibility of a Plan B in case Tyson drops out of the fight before it starts. “The important thing is that he’s healthy and he’s feeling great, he’s doing great in camp,” the Internet personality concluded, according to Marca.

There are several speculations about the concretization of the fight. What is certain is that for the moment, despite the declarations of various sports personalities against the fight, there are no plans on Tyson’s side to cancel the contract a month before the event.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul attend Fanatics Fest Press Conference at Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul attend Fanatics Fest Press Conference at Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City.

Tyson predicts he will knock out Paul

Tyson doesn’t want to end his career in an undignified way by stepping into the ring against Paul. The boxer won his first world title in 1986, and 38 years later, he wants to win one more fight to cap off his storied career. “If I don’t have to catch him, you can expect a first round knockout, but I might have to catch him because I expect this guy to run away from me,” Iron Mike said of the YouTuber.

Mike Tyson raises the stakes with a new price after Jake Paul&#039;s crazy $5M bet

see also

Mike Tyson raises the stakes with a new price after Jake Paul's crazy $5M bet

Tyson’s former challenger recommends escape to Paul

Larry Holmes has a more than authoritative view on the fight. The boxing legend and former world champion knows Tyson well, having fought him on January 22, 1988, when Iron Mike defeated him by technical knockout in the 4th round, breaking a streak of 75 fights without being knocked out.

“Paul should be ready to face Tyson, the only way Jake wins is if he runs away from Mike!” proclaimed Holmes, who at 38 was facing the Fort Greene native who was 22. 16 years apart doesn’t compare to the distance of the Paul fight, but it was clearly a similar situation.

Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish.

