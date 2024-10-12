Mike Tyson raises the stakes with a new price after Jake Paul's crazy $5M bet

The former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson came up with yet another ridiculous price tag after Jake Paul's $5M bet.

A week ago, Jake Paul released a video making a bet to Mike Tyson: if he could last more than four rounds, he’ll give the former heavyweight champion $5M. But if not, “Iron” Mike would have a tattoo with the phrase “I love Jake Paul“. Tyson didn’t let the challenge slide, responding with a new price.

In an interview with USA Today, Tyson took on the bet directly, doubling (or quadrupling) the stakes. “He should offer more. Tell him probably about $20 (million),” he said.

He also broke down the bet, addressing some important details about what can he expect for the fight: “Listen, I don’t expect him to come head on and fight me, so I’m have to catch him for a couple of rounds.”

Boxing professionals have weighed in on how the fight might unfold. Many believe Jake Paul’s fitness and durability could give him an edge over time. However, Tyson’s comments suggest he may take a different approach than the anticipated early knockout strategy.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul attend Fanatics Fest Press Conference at Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City.

The rounds for this fight are set at 2 minutes each, but the question remains: is Tyson prepared to go the distance? According to the former heavyweight champ, he’s sparring for six to seven rounds per session, indicating he’s ready for a longer battle. “I feel great. I’m ready right now,” Tyson said.

Mike Tyson prediction on Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol

In other boxing news, Artur Beterbiev became the undisputed light heavyweight champion with a majority decision win over Dmitry Bivol on Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With the victory, Beterbiev claimed boxing’s first undisputed 175-pound title in the four-belt era.

Before the fight, Tyson voiced his support for Beterbiev. “I just think Beterbiev’s gonna do well. I’m a big fan of his. I’m being biased, it’s not fair to ask me that question, ” Tyson said in the LF-GO press conference. Now, Tyson himself may be hoping for the same kind of support as he prepares for his fight against Jake Paul.