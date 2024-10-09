Not Jake Paul: Mike Tyson surprisingly names the only boxer who would give him 'fear'

Mike Tyson was a historic and feared boxer in his professional days, having a reputation for knocking out opponents in a matter of seconds. His voracious fighting style and strength gave meaning to the term “iron” for his nickname. However, days ahead of his fight against Jake Paul, the Fort Green native made a surprising choice in naming the boxer who scares him the most.

It seems unreal to imagine that fear is a possible emotion for a multi-champion who has beaten stars of the caliber of Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks or Marvis Frazier. Tyson even recorded 44 knockouts in his 50 official fights, so if there was one thing he had in abundance, it was courage. But at 58, he pointed to one boxer in particular who had earned his respect.

About a month before his controversial fight against Paul, for which many boxers are advising him not to step into the ring, Tyson reveals a fact that is as unprecedented as it is unusual. The youngest boxer to win a world heavyweight title says he is “afraid” of a colleague.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The boxer who inspires fear in Mike Tyson

The fighter Tyson stand out as someone he would never face because he is afraid of him is none other than light heavyweight David Benavidez. “He’s different, he’s very underrated. Nobody has a chance against him and I’m talking about facts,” Iron Mike declared to ES News.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul attend Fanatics Fest Press Conference at Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City.

Advertisement

Benavidez is one of the best boxers in the world today. Nicknamed the “Mexican Monster,” he moved up from the super middleweight division in June, when he won the interim title by defeating Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk. The Phoenix native has an impressive 29-0 record, with 25 wins coming by way of knockout.

Advertisement

see also Legendary boxer Shane Mosley sends Jake Paul a huge warning ahead of Mike Tyson fight

When Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will fight?

Tyson is clearly not afraid to fight Jake Paul, as he will step into the ring at the ripe old age of 58, two decades after retiring as a professional and four years after fighting an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

Advertisement

On Friday, November 15, 2024, Tyson will fight Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be a professional heavyweight bout consisting of eight 2-minute rounds with 14-ounce gloves.