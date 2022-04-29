Katie Taylor will fight against Amanda Serrano for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: Predictions, odds, and how to watch in the US this boxing fight

This Saturday, April 30, at the Madison Square Garden will be the fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles. Here you can find all you need to know about this boxing fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds of this fight. You can watch it in the US on DAZN.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most attractive fights that the boxing weekend will have. For the first time in 140 years of history, two female boxers will headline the main event at Madison Square Garden as undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor goes toe-to-toe with seven-weight champion Amanda Serrano.

Before the fight, Katie Taylor said that "We're two great champions in our prime and it's going to make for such an amazing fight". And she added: "I think stylistically we might do very, very well together. She's obviously a very, very aggressive fighter and so am I. So, I think it's going to be a very, very exciting fight. I just can't wait for it".

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: Fight information

Date: Saturday, April 30

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Madison Square Garden,

Live Stream: DAZN

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Katie Taylor will enter this fight with the mission of defending the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles. So far, she is undefeated in a total of 20 fights. The Irish boxer has a professional record of 20 wins, 6 of which were won by KO.

Amanda Serrano, for her part, has a total of 44 fights, in which she has obtained 42 victories (30 of them by KO), 1 loss and 1 draw. The high KO percentage of the Puerto Rican fighter invites us to think of an interesting clash of styles between a fighter with high KO power, Serrano, and a fighter who works more on her combat, such as Katie Taylor.

How to watch or live stream Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano in the US

This fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano that will take place this Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 PM (ET), can be watched in the United States on DAZN.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this fight. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Amanda Serrano is the favorite to take the victory with -140 odds, while 115 odds will be for the Katie Taylor´s victory.

*Odds via DraftKings