The English Youtuber's rivalry with the Paul family may lead him to face Jake Paul, after holding two boxing matches against his older brother Logan. Find out all the facts you need to know about KSI in this story.

The crossover of boxing with Internet celebrities is in full swing. For example, Jake Paul, who is looking for a way to avoid prolonging his absence from the ring by facing fellow Youtuber KSI, has become a media phenomenon.

The offer is already on the table: after canceling his August 6 fight against Hasim Rahman Jr., heavyweight fighter who, in turn, had replaced Tommy Fury, another professional boxer, Paul is looking for a way to fight soon and that is why he would seek to be KSI's opponent.

According to reports, the British Youtuber's opponent, fellow Youtuber Alex Wassabi, has suffered an injury that would prevent him from taking the fight already scheduled for August 27 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Jake Paul would be willing to clash at 180 pounds, even without charging a single dollar. If KSI accepts, there will be a fight.

What is the real name of KSI?

The Youtuber, but also rapper and entrepreneur, actor, composer and boxer, goes by his first name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji. KSI stands for Knowledge, Strength, Integrity, words he has tattooed on his chest and arms, respectively.

How old is KSI?

Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji was born on June 19, 1993 in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, so she is currently 29 years old. Her rise to fame began in 2009 when she created a YouTube channel in which she showed herself playing video games, specifically a soccer game, FIFA.

How tall is KSI?

His height is well above average for a native of England, as he is 1.83 meters, that is, 6 feet exactly. In fact he is almost the same height as his bitter rival Jake Paul, but shorter than the Problem Child's elder brother, Logan.

How much does KSI weigh?

Another similarity with both Logan and Jake Paul is that the weight of Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, aka KSI, is no more than the boxing cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds. In fact in his fights he has stopped the scales at 193 pounds.

What is KSI's boxing record?

Despite being a Youtuber, KSI has ventured into the world of sports, specifically boxing. As an amateur he had 2 fights, against Joe Weller, whom he defeated, and against Logan Paul, with whom he drew. In the professional arena, he has had only one fight, also against Paul, whom he defeated by SD.

What is KSI's social media?

This is the specialty of the multifaceted British fighter. KSI has a presence in all major social media: KSI on Youtube with over 20 million subscribers; @ksi on Instagram with 11.7 million followers; @KSI on Twitter with 7.8 million; K.S.I. on Facebook with 5.1 million followers.

What is KSI's fortune?

According to information from Wealthy Gorilla, after almost 14 years of hard work increasing his range of influence in social networks, the British KSI would have amassed the not inconsiderable fortune of 25 million dollars, a figure similar to that boasted by Jake Paul and his brother Logan.