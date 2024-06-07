Mike Tyson ran into some medical issues, which postponed the original date of July 20th; now, the YouTuber and at one-time “baddest man alive” will meet late in the year.

After a month of heavy promotion for a July 20th showdown between YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul and legend Mike Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion encountered an ulcer flare-up on a May 26 flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

Tyson’s doctors requested that “Iron Mike” limit training while recovering; eventually, all involved in the mega event thought it convenient to move the fight to a later date.

That date has now been announced as Friday, November 15th, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Paul and Tyson will finally meet. The event will continue to be broadcast live on Netflix. By the time of the fight, Tyson will be 58 years old.

Jake Paul – Mike Tyson date set

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties,” said Tyson in a statement. “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.”

Tyson

Tyson was known for his incredible power, speed, and ferociousness in the ring, which earned him the nickname “Iron Mike.” He became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at the age of 20, and his reign as the undisputed champion captivated the boxing world during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Jake Paul’s fighting style combines power punching and aggression with athleticism, as he aims to overwhelm opponents with heavy shots while pressing forward in the ring. While still developing, he’s shown improvements in defense and counterpunching, showcasing his dedication to refining his skills as a professional boxer.

While pundits and purists have mocked the fact that Paul wants to “prove” something by trying to fight a near 60-year-old Tyson, Tyson’s physical conditioning looks impressive, and millions across the world will be looking for that one last Tyson knockout.