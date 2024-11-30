Trending topics:
Mike Tyson makes things clear about possible trilogy fight with Evander Holyfield after Jake Paul bout

Mike Tyson clarifies his stance on a possible fight with Evander Holyfield, addressing speculation about a potential trilogy after his loss to Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson (L) punches Jake Paul during their heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
© Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesMike Tyson (L) punches Jake Paul during their heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

By Alexander Rosquez

The rivalry between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield is one of the most iconic in boxing history. Their two clashes, marked by intensity and the controversial bite incident, are etched in the memory of fans. However, it seems that the story between the two boxers has taken an unexpected turn after Tyson’s fight against Jake Paul.

On November 15, Mike Tyson returned to the ring to face Paul in a controversial fight that he lost by unanimous decision. The reactions and speculations quickly followed, placing possible future opponents in the spotlight, including Holyfield.

Despite their tense moments and sporting rivalry, Tyson and Evander Holyfield have shown that mutual respect and admiration can prevail. In recent years, both boxers have expressed appreciation for each other, leaving behind the disputes of the past.

The idea of a third fight between the two has been the subject of speculation for years, but both Tyson and Holyfield have ruled out this possibility. However, in a recent exchange on social media, the two boxers addressed the issue directly.

Former boxer Evander Holyfield (L) is inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame by former boxer Mike Tyson at the second annual induction gala at the New Tropicana Las Vegas on August 9, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former boxer Evander Holyfield (L) is inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame by former boxer Mike Tyson at the second annual induction gala at the New Tropicana Las Vegas on August 9, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Is a Tyson vs. Holyfield Trilogy Possible?

Mike Tyson made things clear about a possible fight, responding to Holyfield’s suggestion. Tyson addressed a post from Holyfield, who floated the idea of a fight that fans might want, saying, “I love you, brother, but the trilogy is our friendship.”

In another post, Holyfield added: “But Mike’s right—the trilogy is our friendship and respect. The fans have spoken—no need for gloves to keep this friendship strong!”

Tyson vs. Holyfield: A Legacy That Transcends Boxing

The rivalry between Tyson and Holyfield left an indelible mark on the boxing world. Their clashes were unforgettable events, filled with drama, emotion, and controversy that defined an era of heavyweight boxing.

