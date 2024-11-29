Sylvester Stallone's unexpected apology to Jake Paul after Mike Tyson fight controversy

The recent exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul sparked a wave of comments and divided opinions. However, no reaction was as surprising as that of Sylvester Stallone, who initially criticized Paul for his victory.

In an Instagram post that he later deleted, Stallone praised Mike Tyson and suggested that the former champion had “spared Paul’s life” during the boxing match. The actor compared Tyson’s performance to an “Oscar-worthy performance,” implying that the boxer had not given his best effort.

“Business is business. SOMETIMES you have to do hard things and sacrifice for the sake of helping your FAMILY,” Stallone wrote. “Please, Jake, be grateful, HE SPARED YOUR LIFE!” the actor added.

Jake Paul was quick to respond to Stallone’s accusations. In a sarcastic comment, the young boxer questioned Stallone’s judgment, attributing his remarks to excessive cosmetic surgeries. “Always looked up to you as a kid, but now you are a spreader of lies against my name,” the 27-year-old boxer wrote. “Sad to see you fall. Maybe it’s all the plastic surgery,” Paul added.

What Did Stallone Say to Apologize to Jake Paul?

The dispute between Stallone and Paul quickly became one of the most talked-about topics on social media, with fans of both athletes engaging in heated debates.

Faced with growing controversy, Stallone decided to retract his initial comments. In a revised version of his post, he acknowledged that it had been Paul who had won the fight fairly. “Just to set the record straight, upon second viewing, the best man won that night. My apologies. Keep punching.”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: An Abrupt End

Despite Stallone’s apology, the controversy highlighted the tensions surrounding this type of exhibition match. Many questioned the legitimacy of the fight between Tyson and Paul, while others celebrated it as an entertaining event.

Regardless of the divided opinions, the exchange of words between Stallone and Paul added an unexpected twist to the already controversial boxing match.

