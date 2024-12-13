NBA News: Spurs' Victor Wembanyama follows Luka Doncic's lead with important decision for 2025

The San Antonio Spurs are navigating a rebuilding phase with a promising young roster brimming with potential future stars. Among them, Victor Wembanyama stands out as the clear centerpiece. Now in his second NBA season, the French center has already cemented himself as one of the league’s most dominant players. However, his aspirations for 2025 extend beyond the NBA, mirroring a similar goal set by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

When asked this week about the possibility of representing France in next year’s EuroBasket, Wembanyama didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, it’s clearly my goal to play for the French team every summer,” the Spurs star affirmed during an interview with L’Equipe.

Although France has not yet officially secured their place in EuroBasket 2025, qualification seems inevitable. Competing in Group E of the qualifiers alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and Cyprus, France boast an undefeated record of four wins in four games. With just one more win needed, the team could clinch its spot as early as February.

“I don’t know the exact dates, but there’s always time to play for the French team,” Victor said in the same interview. He also acknowledged that participating in EuroBasket 2025 would slightly impact his plans with the San Antonio Spurs for the following season, though he sees it as a worthwhile trade-off. “You just have to sacrifice a bit of your physical preparation for the season after,” he admitted.

Wembanyama expressed optimism about working with Frederic Fauthoux, who took over as head coach of the French national team in September. “I’ve spoken to him briefly since he became coach, but we haven’t formally discussed any deadlines,” the center revealed, signaling his readiness to integrate into the team’s plans.

Victor Wembanyama #32 of Team France reacts after a play during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team France and Team Germany on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

EuroBasket 2025: Key details

The final two rounds of the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers are scheduled for next year, between February 20 and 24. During this window, France will face Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina as they aim to secure the results needed to confirm their place in the tournament.

Host countries Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia have already qualified for the competition, which is set to begin on August 27 and conclude with the championship game on September 14. Other teams that have secured their spots include Lithuania, Serbia, Turkey, Italy, Slovenia, Israel, and Spain.

Luka Doncic will be there as well

Wembanyama isn’t the only NBA star eyeing EuroBasket 2025. Last week, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic confirmed his intention to play for Slovenia in the competition. “I’m looking forward to just playing for my country,” the 25-year-old Mavericks star told DallasHoopsJournal.com.

With Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic both committed, EuroBasket 2025 promises to feature some of the NBA’s biggest talents, raising the tournament’s profile and anticipation to new heights.