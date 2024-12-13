After his victory over Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, the young American boxer, has been presented with an unexpected challenge: an exhibition tag-team match against the legendary Roy Jones Jr. and Lennox Lewis.

This proposal creates a unique and intriguing scenario: Jones Jr., along with his partner Lennox Lewis, both former world heavyweight champions, would face Jake and Logan Paul in a tag-team exhibition. While unconventional, the challenge has generated significant excitement among boxing fans.

Roy Jones Jr., a former four-division world champion, shocked the boxing world when he issued the challenge. “Since we’re in the social media era, the era of influencer boxing, big names create big events. What bigger names are there than Roy Jones and Jake Paul?” Jones Jr said in an interview with Covers and has revealed that he would like former world champion Lennox Lewis to be his partner.

“I would most definitely (do a tag-team match against Jake Paul and Logan Paul),” Jones Jr. added. “That idea sounds great to me. I’d probably choose Lennox Lewis as my partner. Lennox is a big heavyweight, and both those brothers are big heavyweights. Lennox was a heavyweight champion, and I was a heavyweight champion. But I was never a true heavyweight. So if I’m going to fight two heavyweights, why not give me a heavyweight too?”

An Unexpected Challenge for Jake Paul

Jake Paul, known for his brash persona and ability to stir controversy, has built a solid boxing career with an impressive undefeated streak. His victory over Mike Tyson, however, sparked intense criticism and debate among boxing purists, many of whom question the legitimacy of his matchups.

Meanwhile, Lennox Lewis, despite staying in excellent shape, has ruled out any potential comeback. “Comeback? Nobody’s really made that offer to me to consider it,” he said. “I started training because I wanted to be in great shape by my 60th birthday.”

A Match of Legends vs. The Next Generation

Jones Jr.’s challenge creates an exciting clash between two generations of fighters: the established legends and the rising stars. The tag-team match would certainly be a spectacle, blending the experience and prowess of boxing icons with the youthful energy and popularity of the Paul brothers.

Whether the match will come to fruition remains to be seen, but it highlights the growing intersection between social media-driven boxing events and traditional professional boxing. For now, the world is watching, as both sides prepare for an event that could reshape the future of the sport.