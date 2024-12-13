Mike Tyson suffered his 7th professional defeat against Jake Paul. The legendary boxer seemed uncomfortable in the ring, and now he has revealed some concerning details about his state during the eight-round bout.

A few months ago, Jake Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, challenged Mike Tyson to a fight. Many expected it to be an exhibition match, but it was later confirmed as a professional bout that would impact their official records.

At 58 years old, Mike Tyson accepted the challenge. Unfortunately, his performance was subpar, and he was easily defeated by ‘The Problem Child.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Tyson reveals what really happened during his fight with Jake Paul

When Jake Paul challenged Mike Tyson, the biggest concern was Tyson’s physical condition. After dealing with several health issues, Tyson honored his promise to return to boxing.

Advertisement

Tyson appeared visibly exhausted by the third round, rarely throwing punches, while Jake Paul capitalized on their 31-year age gap to secure the victory.

Advertisement

see also Lennox Lewis slams Jake Paul-Mike Tyson’s bout but says it won’t ‘tarnish great boxing’

Although Tyson made it through all eight rounds, his stamina and physical condition were far from ideal. Tyson later admitted that he could hardly remember what happened during the fight, raising concerns among his fans.

Advertisement

“I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little,” Tyson revealed in an interview with Fox Sports Radio. The reason for his memory lapse remains unclear, further fueling doubts about his readiness for the fight.

Why was Mike Tyson biting his glove during the fight with Jake Paul?

A frequent question during the fight was why Mike Tyson kept biting his glove. Many fans wondered if he had an issue with his hand and was trying to address it by biting the glove.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Mike Tyson shares surprising prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk showdown

In the post-fight interview, Tyson explained that it was due to his “biting fixation,” humorously referencing the infamous ear-biting incident with Evander Holyfield during their 1997 rematch.

SurveyShould Mike Tyson seek a rematch with Jake Paul? Should Mike Tyson seek a rematch with Jake Paul? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE