Mike Tyson after years of retirement, returned to the ring in an exhibition bout that captured the attention of boxing fans worldwide. The bout, widely viewed by boxing fans around the world, reignited interest in ‘Iron’ Mike, one of the most iconic boxers of all time.

Beyond his return to the spotlight, Tyson has left an indelible mark on the sport—not just for his devastating knockouts, but also for his outspoken admiration of other great fighters.

An international boxing phenomenon and an icon of the 1990s and early 2000s, Tyson is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in history, if not the greatest. However, Tyson himself has a different opinion. A few years ago, he boldly revealed who he believes deserves the title of “Best of All Time.”

Who does Mike Tyson consider the best boxer in history?

Despite being hailed as the greatest boxer of his generation, Tyson has been clear about who he believes holds the crown. In an interview with Complex, Tyson shared his respect for two legendary fighters:

“I love Roberto Durán and Muhammad Ali,” Tyson said. “Ali is the greatest fighter that ever lived. I have to go with him, yeah.”

What is Mike Tyson’s boxing record?

At 58 years old, Mike Tyson boasts an impressive professional record of 57 fights, with 50 wins and only 7 losses. Before stepping into the ring with Jake Paul, Tyson hadn’t fought since June 11, 2005. That match marked his retirement from professional boxing after a technical knockout loss to relatively unknown fighter Kevin McBride.