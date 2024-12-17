Floyd Mayweather keeps adding fuel to his already controversial career. True to his nature, ‘Money’ has surprised boxing fans by naming who he believes is the greatest pugilist of all time — and it’s neither Muhammad Ali nor Canelo Alvarez.

Boxing has seen great champions across different eras. While the sport has evolved, with techniques now vastly different from those a decade or two ago, there have always been outstanding representatives in the ring worldwide.

A few years ago, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was at the peak of the industry. The American champion ended his career undefeated, something very few top-tier pugilists can brag about.

Floyd Mayweather names the greatest boxer of all time

In 1996, Floyd Mayweather entered the professional boxing world. A young talent with high expectations, his first fight didn’t disappoint.

Mayweather defeated Roberto Apodaca in his pro debut, knocking him down twice. The referee stopped the fight in the second round, marking a fantastic start to what would become an illustrious career for ‘Money.’

The Michigan-born pugilist went on to win 50 bouts with no defeats, earning him the title of one of the greatest boxers of all time — a notion he completely agrees with.

In a 2020 Instagram live with popular American rapper ‘Fat Joe’, Mayweather was asked who he believes is the greatest boxer of all time. He didn’t hesitate to name himself, citing his undefeated record as proof that no one compares.

Floyd Mayweather Jr, multi-division world champion

“We’ve got to go Money Mayweather #1 – then we got to go Pernell Whitaker,” Mayweather said. He then added that no one has won as many championships as him in less years.

Who does Floyd Mayweather rank in the top 5?

In the same interview, Mayweather shared his top 5 boxers of all time. To many fans’ surprise, he didn’t mention legendary figures like Muhammad Ali, Canelo Alvarez, or Julio Cesar Chavez.

Instead, Mayweather listed Pernell Whitaker, Roberto Duran, Larry Holmes, and Aaron Pryor as part of his top 5, citing their records, boxing styles, and accomplishments.

