Facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing ring is a unique and virtually unmissable experience. Now it's the turn of Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura to clash with the Money in an exhibition fight. Learn more about this Japanese warrior.

Crossovers are becoming more and more common among the different universes of sports, especially when it comes to fights. Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of those who have driven this trend lately. For example, the boxing exhibition bout he will hold against Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

This is not the first fight of this nature that the five-division World Champion has starred in, as prior to his fight on September 25 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, the Money had three unofficial fights in which he remains undefeated.

First it was a Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, then the Youtuber Logan Paul and finally the ex-boxer Don Moore. Mikuru Asakura has a great opportunity to put himself in front of the eyes of the world when he fights 3 rounds, under boxing rules, against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

How old is Mikuru Asakura?

Asakura is a Mixed Martial Arts fighter who started his career in September 2012. He currently competes in the Featherweight division. He came into the world in Aichi prefecture in Japan on July 15, 1992; he is currently 30 years old.

How tall is Mikuru Asakura?

Mikuru Asakura's MMA career includes stints in Road Fighting Championship, Fighting Network Rings and DEEP. He currently fights for the Rizin Fighting Federation. In the fight against Mayweather Jr. he will have a height advantage, as he is 5.9 feet tall, to Money's 5.8.

What is Mikuru Asakura's weight?

Asakura has a well-earned name in the Japanese MMA universe. He has held a total of 20 fights, 16 wins, 3 losses and 1 no contest, and has been a champion in the 143-pound and 154-pound divisions. His regular weight is 145 pounds. Before his last fight in professional boxing, Mayweather Jr. had 4 fights at the 147 lbs. limit so it will be an even fight against Mikuru Asakura.

What is Mikuru Asakura's net worth?

In addition to being an MMA fighter, Asakura is a famed Youtuber, at least in Japan. He has a subscriber base of over 2 million on his channel. In fact, from this spin would come his main earnings. The Net Worth Spot web estimates that his fortune would be $7.1 million.

Does Mikuru Asakura have social media profiles?

Floyd Mayweather Jr's opponent is more than present in the Internet world. As mentioned, this area earns him a lot of money. So it is not surprising that he has a presence on Instagram (734 thousand followers), Twitter (666 thousand followers) and Youtube (2.73 million subscribers).