Inter Miami star Lionel Messi issues strong statement on FC Barcelona's current situation

The historic FC Barcelona player and current Inter Miami star, Lionel Messi, commented on the current situation of his former club in La Liga and the Champions League.

It has been a few years since Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona to pursue his career at other destinations. However, whenever he gets the chance, the Inter Miami star comments on his former club, and this time he spoke about the current situation of the team, managed by German coach Hansi Flick.

The Argentine star recently missed out on the MLS Playoffs with the Herons and played in the double-header of World Cup qualifiers with the Argentina national team. He also gave an interview with TV3 as part of the documentary “El Nou Clam” and shared his thoughts on the great present moment of his former team, Barcelona.

“It is a great pride to see how the first team is represented right now. This Barça is spectacular, and it doesn’t surprise me. It’s nothing new; it’s been happening all my life, since I arrived at Barça at 13 years old,” one of the greatest players of all times started.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s amazing that the young players have had the opportunity in the last two years, and when given confidence, they respond in that way because they know the club better than anyone and have been used to playing this way since they were little. If they are supported, these things happen, just like they did in our time,“ he finally concluded.

Advertisement

Pedri and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona wear a special edition Coldplay match shirt during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 26, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

Although it has been several years since Messi last wore the Blaugrana colors, the Argentine forward is one of the greatest figures of recent times and perhaps also in the club’s history. Many still dream of seeing the star retire with Barcelona’s colors.

Advertisement

see also Messi's Inter Miami contract set to expire next year, but club owner teases major plans for 2026

Hansi Flick responds to Messi’s comments

The German coach is having an outstanding run at the helm of FC Barcelona, winning 11 of his first 13 matches in La Liga and three out of four in the Champions League, leading as the top scorers in both competitions.

Of course, when Messi speaks, it resonates throughout the sports world, especially when referring to someone, as happened with the former Bayern Munich coach. In statements to the press, Hansi Flick thanked the Argentine star for his words.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s an honour to hear the best player in history say that he likes this Barca. He follows the team closely, he has his heart set on this club, that means a lot to the youngsters and to the team”, Flick stated.

Hansi Flick, head coach of FC Barcelona

Advertisement

Messi’s future in the MLS

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami was eliminated from the Playoffs by Atlanta United, and with that, the hopes of going far in the league with the Herons were extinguished. With the season over for the Argentine forward, many began to question his future, as his contract expires next year.

Advertisement

Regarding this situation, none other than one of Inter‘s owners, Jorge Mas, expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of Lionel Messi staying with the franchise for a few more years: “Lionel Messi is under contract till 2025. Leo and I will sit down and discuss the future,” Mas said.

Advertisement

“As I’ve said before, and I will repeat it now, I fully expect that in the opening of our new stadium in 2026 in Miami, and the opening of our 2026 season—hopefully after a trophy in the 2025 season—Lionel Messi will be our number 10.”