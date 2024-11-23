NFL News: Patrick Mahomes' key teammate responds to criticism of Andy Reid's Chiefs defense

Amid criticism of the Kansas City Chiefs defense for the lack of sacks in the 2024 NFL season, a teammate of Patrick Mahomes came out to defend Andy Reid's team's system.

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ loss to the Buffalo Bills snapped a 9-0 streak and prompted some criticism of the play of head coach Andy Reid‘s team, led by Patrick Mahomes. One of the areas for improvement in NFL 2024 is the performance of the defensive line, which has come under fire in recent days.

The situation is that the Chiefs defensive line is not getting the same amount of sacks as last year, which has caused some concern. With Mahomes in good shape on offense, Reid is looking to address the imbalance on the other side of the field and get back to having an ironclad defense.

In this context, many voices have been raised about the problem of sacks in Chiefs games. One prominent statement came from Mike Danna, Mahomes’ teammate who plays defensive end, who responded to the media about concerns about the defense’s performance.

Danna’s response to criticism of Chiefs’ defense

“We are working very hard regardless of the sack rating. Even though there’s a so-called drop, guys are still working their tails off every single play, trying to get their teams to get the ball off fast. Teams, we respect our rush because, they have a lot of guys in the box blocking us,” Danna clarified about the criticism of the defense.

Mike Danna #51 of the Kansas City Chiefs forces a fumble against Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“By the end of the year I am sure we will be right where we want to be. Our goals are still in front of us. Nobody’s discouraged, we have full confidence in our system. So, we’re going to be fine, as you can see, to play,” Danna sentenced.

How many team sacks have the Chiefs recorded in the 2024 NFL season?

The Chiefs have not had their best performance in terms of sacks over rival offenses. On the current season they are near the bottom with 19 team sacks in ten games. Danna and his teammates are not worried and are keeping their composure to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Mike Danna’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Danna feels responsible for the lack of sacks, being one of the defensive pillars of Reid’s Chiefs. His numbers can explain the difference from last season. The 26-year-old defensive end recorded 20 combined tackles in six games, a far cry from the 50 he reached in the previous campaign. It’s clear the team will work harder to stop opposing quarterbacks, resulting in lost yards for the offense.

