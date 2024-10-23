Trending topics:
Boxing

Ex-lightweight champ gives brutal prediction for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

In just a few days, Mike Tyson will jump into the ring to face Jake Paul, and now a former lightweight champion has shared a brutal prediction for this interesting bout.

Mike Tyson will face Jake Paul in less than a month
© IMAGO / Cover-ImagesMike Tyson will face Jake Paul in less than a month

By Fernando Franco Puga

In just a couple of weeks, the world will see Mike Tyson fighting again. The legendary boxer will face Jake Paul in a pro match, and now a former lightweight champion has offered a brutal prediction for this highly anticipated bout.

No one can doubt the greatness of Mike Tyson. Many analysts and fans regard him as one of the best boxers in history, with even Jake Paul praising him consistently ahead of their fight.

Jake Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, challenged Tyson to a pro bout earlier this year. Although the fight was rescheduled, it is now set to happen, and everyone is eager to see both of them in the ring at AT&T Stadium on November 15.

Anthony Crolla predicts a shocking outcome for the Tyson vs. Paul bout

The boxing community is excited to see Mike Tyson fight once again. At the age of 58, Iron Mike will face Jake Paul in a pro bout, with the influencer trying to establish himself in professional boxing with this match.

Many analysts have shared their opinions on this bout. Now, Anthony Crolla, a former lightweight boxing champion, has expressed his prediction, suggesting that the fight could end very poorly for Tyson or be relatively easy for him.

“I think it’s a bit dangerous, we don’t know what kind of place Mike Tyson will be in,” Crolla said. “He looked great in the exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.

“Jake Paul has improved, Mike Tyson’s age – it’s a mad one. It’s hard to even make sense of it, Mike’s approaching 60! It’s going to be either horrendous viewing or Mike Tyson would walk through him, and I’d think he’d make a lot of people in boxing happy.”

What are the rules for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight?

The upcoming boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, set for November 15, 2024, has specific rules outlined for their bout. This officially-sanctioned pro match will see both fighters vying for a win, and it will count towards their professional records.

Key rules for the fight include:

  • Weight Class: Heavyweight
  • Rounds: Scheduled for eight rounds, each lasting two minutes.
  • Knockouts: Knockouts are permitted.
  • Gloves: Both fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves.
  • Headgear: No headgear will be used during the match
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

