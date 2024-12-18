Canelo Alvarez, one of the most dominant boxers of the last decade, has faced some of the best fighters in the world. From Gennady Golovkin to Floyd Mayweather, the Mexican has consistently demonstrated his skill, power, and endurance in the ring.

Currently, Alvarez is in negotiations for a potential fight against Terence Crawford—a matchup that promises to be historic. If it happens, it will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated bouts in recent years.

However, when asked about the hardest puncher he has ever faced, Alvarez surprised many by mentioning a boxer who may not immediately come to mind for most boxing fans.

Who Is the Toughest Boxer Canelo Has Ever Faced?

According to Canelo Alvarez, the hardest puncher he has faced is James Kirkland. Despite a relatively brief career, Kirkland was renowned for his knockout power and aggressive fighting style.

“I don’t care. If you want something in life, you need to risk a little bit, right? No, [Golovkin is not the hardest puncher I’ve fought.] Kirkland. It was unbelievable. I feel the punches right here, like, oh my god,” Canelo revealed in an interview with FightHype.

The fight between Canelo and Kirkland in 2015 was an all-out war. Kirkland began the fight with intense aggression, but Canelo quickly showcased his superiority, knocking Kirkland out in the third round with a devastating uppercut.

Canelo’s Boxing Journey

While Kirkland’s ferocity left a lasting impression on Alvarez, the Mexican champion has faced a roster of elite fighters throughout his career. Opponents such as Gennady Golovkin, Dmitry Bivol, Miguel Cotto, Floyd Mayweather, and Edgar Berlanga have all tested Canelo’s skills in the ring. Each of these fights has played a part in solidifying Alvarez’s legacy as one of the greatest boxers in history.