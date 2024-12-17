The potential matchup between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez has sparked tremendous excitement among boxing fans. What once seemed like a distant dream may become a reality in 2025, and David Benavidez has shared his thoughts on this highly anticipated fight.

Both Crawford and Canelo have been actively searching for opponents for their upcoming bouts, and a fight between them would undoubtedly be one of the biggest events in recent boxing history. Crawford, who recently secured the WBA super welterweight title, and Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, possess the skill and talent necessary to deliver an unforgettable fight.

Benavidez, the skilled Mexican boxer, has been closely monitoring the possible opponents for both Terence Crawford and Canelo. While Benavidez has made it clear that he is eager to face Canelo, he recognizes that a potential fight between Crawford and Canelo would be a thrilling showdown.

What did Benavidez say about the potential fight between Canelo and Crawford?

Without hesitation, Benavidez according to secondsout.com weighed in on the potential matchup between two boxing titans: “I wouldn’t be surprised if Crawford gives him a great fight, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Canelo beats him easily.”

David Benavidez stands in the ring after a fight for an interim WBC light heavyweight title against Oleksandr Gvozdyk at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Benavidez won the title by unanimous decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

“Crawford is a great fighter, but his last fight was at 154 pounds, and it was a very tough battle. So, imagine him moving up two more weight classes to 168. There are weight classes for a reason,” Benavidez explained.

David Benavidez also addressed the possibility of a fight between Crawford and Vergil Ortiz Jr., another highly talented super welterweight boxer. “Crawford is a great fighter, so he could definitely make it a competitive fight. But I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s not a difficult fight for Canelo,” he added.

Canelo, Crawford, Ortiz, and Benavidez: The Future of Boxing

Boxing is on the brink of an exciting new era, with these four fighters—Canelo, Crawford, Ortiz, and Benavidez—at the forefront of what could be the next generation of legendary matchups. Fans and pundits alike are eagerly awaiting what’s to come in the world of boxing.

