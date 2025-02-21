Pacers’ Haliburton delivers a ten-word message in response to trash talk from a Hall of Famer

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has often faced criticism for his playing style, but one of the latest and most pointed critiques came from Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr. The former NBA guard, known for his outspoken personality, didn’t hold back when discussing Haliburton’s demeanor on the court.

Haliburton, a vocal leader for the Pacers, wasted no time responding. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he fired back with a cryptic message: “Tell the world the real reason you feel this way, Tim.”

The post immediately sparked speculation among fans—what exactly did Haliburton mean? Was he hinting at underlying motives behind Hardaway’s criticism? With tensions rising, many are now wondering whether Hardaway will respond again, keeping the back-and-forth alive.

Hardaway’s trash talk toward Haliburton

The controversy began when Hardaway appeared on Gil’s Arena, the podcast hosted by Gilbert Arenas. While discussing today’s NBA stars, the five-time All-Star took an unexpected shot at Haliburton, making it clear he wasn’t a fan of the young guard’s approach to the game.

“If I could go back and suit up, I wanna go f** up Tyrese Haliburton,” Hardaway said. “He talks so much s. I wanna go back and bust his motherf** a. He thinks he’s all that.” Hardaway’s fiery comments made waves, with some interpreting them as a competitive challenge rather than outright hostility. The former Warriors and Heat star seemed to suggest that, if given the chance, he’d love to school Haliburton in a battle of elite NBA point guards.

While a real matchup between the two will remain a fantasy, the verbal sparring may not be over just yet. If Hardaway decides to respond to Haliburton’s cryptic message, this exchange could continue making headlines. Who do you think would win in a one-on-one duel between the two?