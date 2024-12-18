Oscar De La Hoya, despite his complicated relationship with Canelo Alvarez, has shared his thoughts on a possible showdown between the Mexican superstar and Terence Crawford. De La Hoya insists that his predictions regarding any potential fight involving Canelo are unbiased.

One of the most anticipated matchups in boxing is the potential clash between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Both world champions have expressed interest in a fight that could define their era. Crawford, in particular, has shown determination to move up in weight and challenge Canelo on his terms.

Although Canelo has previously been indifferent to this possibility—stating that he would not receive credit for such a victory—he has recently shown more openness to considering serious offers. With both fighters seeking high-profile opponents and no major fights currently scheduled, the chances of this bout happening in 2025 have increased significantly.

What Did De La Hoya Say About the Potential Fight?

Oscar De La Hoya has a bold opinion on the potential outcome of this hypothetical matchup. The former world champion believes that Canelo, with his greater size and power, would have a clear advantage over Crawford.

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez poses for a photo with referee Harvey Dock after Alvarez’s won a title fight by unanimous decision against Edgar Berlanga, not pictured, at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

“At 154, [Crawford] didn’t really look too dangerous up in the ring, against a beast. So imagine Canelo being the bigger guy, being a beast, it’s almost like a no contest. I mean, come on, when has a smaller good guy ever beaten a good bigger guy? It’s never happened in the history of the sport. It’s rare,” De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV.

Crawford vs. Canelo: A Weight Challenge

Crawford, renowned for his technical ability and punching power, would face a significant physical challenge in taking on Canelo at his natural weight. While some experts believe Terence Crawford possesses the skills to compete with Canelo, the disparity in size and power could prove decisive.

For now, the future of this potential fight remains uncertain. Both fighters have existing commitments, and the possibility of an agreement will hinge on several factors, including contract negotiations and strategic decisions from both teams.

