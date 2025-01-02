NCAAF News: Buckeyes QB Will Howard issues strong warning to Quinn Ewers, Longhorns

The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard has become one of the biggest personalities in college football. The second-year senior has hit his stride in Columbus under head coach Ryan Day, exuding unmatched swagger and confidence on the field. After a commanding Rose Bowl victory over No. 1 ranked Oregon, Howard shifted his focus towards the Buckeyes’ upcoming test: against the Texas Longhorns, led by Quinn Ewers.

Texas and Ohio State will square off in the College Football Playoffs Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on January 10. The two schools last met in January, 2009 at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. Colt McCoy was the Longhorns’ quarterback then, leading a game-winning drive that culminated in a touchdown with just 16 seconds left, securing a 24-21 triumph for Texas.

Ewers and Howard were four and seven years old, respectively, the last time the Horns and Buckeyes met. Sixteen years later, they will get the chance to write their own chapter, as two storied programs in the NCAA go head-to-head.

While Buckeyes fans may hold a grudge for the Longhorns since their last game, it’s been a long time and most have made their peace with that loss. However, and despite being in Ohio State for just one season, Howard has admitted his personal motivation to take down Texas and end their season.

Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

“There was one team that I never beat in the Big 12, and it was Texas,” Howard confessed after the Rose Bowl, via ClutchPoints. “So I’m really looking forward to this game, man. I played them four times, you know, definitely have some feelings about them. And you know the way that we lost last year, we lost in overtime down there, I’m excited to get a crack at these guys, man.”

Howard transferred to Ohio State this past offseason after a four-year stay in Kansas State. Howard owned a 17-11 record as the starting quarterback for the Wildcats, but could never take down the Longhorns. Ewers got the better of Howard in both their previous matchups, in 2022 and 2023. The Buckeyes will be hoping that the third time’s the charm.

Will Howard shuts down critics with impressive outing vs Oregon

During the Buckeyes’ biggest game of the season, in a long-awaited rematch against the Ducks, Howard played lights out and put many narratives to sleep with an astounding performance.

Ohio State came out flying, dominating Oregon and blowing the Ducks out of the water. The Buckeyes scored 34 unanswered points in the first half, and were in cruise control for pretty much the entirety of the second half.

Howard and Ohio State’ elite receiving corps left the Ducks secondary desperate for answers as they dismantled Dan Lanning’s defense. Howard finished the game with 319 yards and 3 passing touchdowns.

Quarterback Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes seen in action during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ohio Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Jeremiah Smith: WR1

The 19-year-old freshman Jeremiah Smith put on a clinic at the Rose Bowl. Coming into the 2024 NCAA season, the Buckeyes WR room was widely acknowledged, though many pointed at Emeka Egbuka as the top threat in it.

However, Smith has taken the nation by storm in his first season and has many NFL teams hoping he’d be eligible for the upcoming draft. Fortunately for Ryan Day and Ohio State, Smith is staying in Columbus for at least two more seasons.

Smith left defenders in the dust all day long against Oregon, finishing with 7 receptions for 187 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.