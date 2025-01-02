Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Dawn Staley puts the NCAA on notice with bold statement about South Carolina

Even if they haven't been as dominant this season, Dawn Staley still has faith in a dream-like ending for the Gamecocks.

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesHead coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs

By Ernesto Cova

The South Carolina Gamecocks haven’t been as dominant this season as they were last year. Nonetheless, they continue to be one of the teams to beat in women’s college basketball.

That’s why Dawn Staley still has high hopes and expectations for her program. They’re fresh off winning the national championship in 2014, and they know repeating won’t be easy.

With that in mind, the legendary coach made it loud and clear that, even though they have yet to reach their best level, they still expect to hang another banner at the end of the season.

Dawn Staley predicts perfect season

“We enjoy our incredible season. Last year it surely was an uncommon favorite for us all. We are an uncommon team, we have uncommon fans, we have uncommon coverage, it’s not like that everywhere you go across this country, specially when it comes to women’s basketball, but you make us special,” the coach said.

Dawn Staley Coach

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts in the first half during the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

She talked about how consistency will be the key to getting back to their winning ways, knowing that the best and most crucial stretch of the NCAA season is ahead of them:

If we can repeat the energy and effort that went into us having the type of perfect season, although we don’t have a perfect record that doesn’t mean it won’t be a perfect season for us. So thank you for your continued support and love. We pour that right back at you we hope that everyone has a prosperous and a Gamecock-filled 2025. Go Gamecocks!” she added.

The Gamecocks are clearly missing Kamilla Cardoso, who left the program to enter the WNBA. However, there’s no shortage of talent there, and they’re still a force to be reckoned with.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

